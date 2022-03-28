IMF urges Zimbabwe to tighten monetary policy to reduce risk

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged Zimbabwean authorities to implement necessary reforms to foster higher and more inclusive growth.
These include the further tightening of the country’s monetary policy to curb persistently high inflation, as well as the acceleration of reforms at state-owned enterprises to enhance fiscal controls that are critical to limiting financial risks...
