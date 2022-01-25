World / Africa

Zimbabwe opposition leader forms political party

Nelson Chamisa dumps MDC Alliance name for Citizens Coalition for Change

25 January 2022 - 17:37 SHARON MAZINGAIZO
Nelson Chamisa says Citizens Coalition for Change is the start of a new trajectory in Zimbabwe. Picture: REUTERS
Nelson Chamisa says Citizens Coalition for Change is the start of a new trajectory in Zimbabwe. Picture: REUTERS

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, has formed a new political party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). Chamisa abandoned the MDC Alliance name after MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora claimed he was in charge of the MDC Alliance ahead of by-elections in March.  

Addressing a media conference in Harare on Monday, Chamisa said the political party will chart a new course and is the start of a “new trajectory” in Zimbabwe.

“We are putting citizens back at the centre. A new great Zimbabwe is being born. We are here, we are having a new entity, a new organisation. We have left the past. We represent new hope, joy, freedom. The new baby is called Citizens Coalition for Change,” he said.

The party will use yellow as its colour instead of the MDC’s red. Its symbol will be a raised hand with its index finger pointing up.

Chamisa said the CCC is a citizen movement owned by Zimbabweans. “We have a fresh momentum and new values and our aim is to transform lives. We are going to restore the dignity of the people of Zimbabwe. The citizens are taking centre stage of the party in matters of nation building and policymaking.”

The opposition leader with the largest following in the country won 44.3% of the votes in the 2018 presidential election against incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 50.8%

TimesLIVE

Business to blame for Zimbabwe’s currency rate gap

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya says it is due to many firms accepting payment in US dollars at the unofficial rate
News
6 days ago

Dozens of African states battle to turn Covid-19 supplies into inoculations

As shipments of Covid-19 shots ramp up hurdles including supply-chain obstacles, misinformation and vaccine hesitancy are complicating rollouts in ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
West African bloc condemns military detention of ...
World / Africa
2.
Burkina Faso army says it has deposed President ...
World / Africa
3.
WHO warns Omicron is not the last variant
World / Africa
4.
US aircraft carrier groups enter South China Sea ...
World
5.
About 4.6-million pupils affected by Zimbabwe’s ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination drive aims to get shots in arms in Bulawayo

News

About 4.6-million pupils affected by Zimbabwe’s decision to keep schools closed

World / Africa

Emmerson Mnangagwa calls for Cecil John Rhodes to be exhumed

World / Africa

Returning workers likely to bring flood of Omicron cases to SA’s neighbours

News

Zimbabwe imposes 14-day quarantine for all travellers and limits venues to ...

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.