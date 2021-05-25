World / Africa

TCTA secures R15bn to continue building Lesotho Highlands water project

TCTA needed guarantees from the Treasury before it could raise the private funding for the project, minister Lindiwe Sisulu said

25 May 2021 - 18:06 Wendell Roelf
Picture: 123RF/WEERAPAT KIATDUMRONG
Picture: 123RF/WEERAPAT KIATDUMRONG

The Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA) has raised just more than R15bn in capital markets to continue construction of the Lesotho Highlands water project, the minister of water and sanitation said on Tuesday.

The state-owned TCTA needed guarantees from the Treasury before it could raise the private funding for the project, which is designed to improve water access for millions of people in Gauteng.

“So, we have the resources, we have the guarantees and now we can assure you that we will be hard at work to provide water security,” minister Lindiwe Sisulu told MPs.

In March, the TCTA said delays by the Treasury, which were due to tightening conditions for support for state-owned entities, were putting pressure on the TCTA as it looked to raise R33bn in 2021.

Years of hot weather in water-scarce SA, coupled with a lack of investment and inadequate maintenance of infrastructure, has led to increasing dependence on Lesotho to augment water supplies to SA.

The R15bn raised with allow for the completion of phase 2 of the Lesotho Highlands water project, which involves the construction of a series of dams, Sisulu said.

She added that the TCTA had projects worth R68bn designed to increase water delivery across the country’s major cities.

Reuters

More than R30bn to be raised by TCTA in 2021 for water projects

The authority responsible for raising funds for the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) and other major bulk water infrastructure projects in SA ...
National
2 months ago

Delivery date of R37bn Lesotho water project pushed back to 2027

The building of roads and electricity installations have begun, department says
National
2 months ago

End of impasse over Polihali Dam construction bodes well for Gauteng

Lesotho Highlands Development Authority will now put project out to open tender again
Opinion
8 months ago

Urgent Covid-19 decisions divert the focus from growing water supply crisis

Gauteng and surrounding regions are stumbling into a slow-onset Day Zero due to stalling infrastructure projects
Opinion
10 months ago

Water department to table annual report, seven months after deadline

The delay was required to avoid a disclaimer audit opinion of the financial statements of the Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority, which affect the report
National
1 year ago

State water company delays financial statements again

The Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority will now only table its statements in parliament in February
National
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
In messy UK divorce case, who will sail away with ...
World
2.
Trump’s all-cash funding of Scottish golf courses ...
World / Europe
3.
Millions of cannibal mice threaten Australian ...
World / Asia
4.
Samoa’s gender quota creates a political crisis
World / Asia
5.
Micro homes able to upgrade slums and delay ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.