World / Africa

UK agrees to return £4.2m stolen by former Nigerian governor

Former Delta State governor James Ibori received a 13-year sentence for fraud and money-laundering in Britain

09 March 2021 - 21:36 Camillus Eboh
Gas flares at furnaces in Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria. Picture: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE
Gas flares at furnaces in Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria. Picture: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

Abuja — Britain has agreed to send to Nigeria £4.2m recovered from a former state governor who was jailed for laundering money in Britain, the two countries said on Tuesday.

James Ibori, who was governor of southern oil-producing Delta State from 1999 to 2007, pleaded guilty at London's Southwark Crown Court in 2012 to 10 counts of fraud and money-laundering. He received a 13-year sentence.

The £4.2m was stolen by Ibori and his associates but retrieved through operations led by British law enforcement agencies, who identified assets bought in Britain with illicit funds, the foreign office said in a statement.

Nigerian attorney-general Abubakar Malami said the funds would be used to help complete a number of infrastructure projects, including a road connecting the capital Abuja and northern commercial hub Kano.

“I am confident that both the Nigerian and British governments remain committed to all affirmative actions to combat corruption ... (and) illicit financial flows,” Malami said at a ceremony at which officials from the two countries signed an agreement on the return of the funds.

The agreement builds on a 2016 memorandum of understanding that provides a framework for the return of stolen assets to Nigeria.

Reuters

Basic rights in Africa under threat from ‘digital authoritarianism’

New research documents worrying rise in governments’ techniques to repress online activity
World
1 week ago

Kidnappers free abducted Nigerian schoolgirls

Victim tells how abductors beat young girls with their weapons
World
1 week ago

Nigeria unexpectedly exits recession in fourth quarter

GDP grew 0.11% as gains in agriculture and telecommunications offset a sharp drop in oil production
World
2 weeks ago

Nigeria hikes borrowing limit in new debt strategy

The country has increased the amount it can borrow as a proportion of GDP to 40%, partly to fund economic fallout from the pandemic
World
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Brazil supreme court annuls Lula da Silva’s ...
World / Americas
2.
Twitter sues Texas attorney-general over probe ...
World / Americas
3.
Nasa Mars scientists a stellar role model for ...
World
4.
Chile’s despised president pulls vaccine rabbit ...
World / Americas
5.
Cut in fuel subsidies means deadly smoke will ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.