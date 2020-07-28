World / Africa

African Development Bank was correct to exonerate Akinwumi Adesina, probe shows

Whistleblowers had accused the bank's president of abuse of office, which he denied

28 July 2020 - 18:33 Bate Felix
Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, attends a meeting of the 2020 African Economic Outlook report in Abidjan, Ivory Coast January 30, 2020.Picture: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO
Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, attends a meeting of the 2020 African Economic Outlook report in Abidjan, Ivory Coast January 30, 2020.Picture: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

Abidjan — An independent review has found that the African Development Bank rightly cleared its president, Akinwumi Adesina, of abuse of office, paving the way for him to seek a second term.

In January, whistle-blowers accused Adesina, who has held the AfDB's top job since 2015, of abuses of office including favouritism in hiring fellow Nigerians, and giving out overly generous severance packages. He had denied the accusations.

A report by the bank's ethics board in April cleared him of malfeasance but the US, AfDB's second-largest shareholder, rejected the internal investigation and demanded an independent panel review the case.

The panel, led by former Irish President Mary Robinson, agreed with the decision of the bank’s ethics committee, according to its final report, seen by Reuters.

The allegations against Adesina “were properly considered and dismissed by the committee”, it said.

The AfDB declined to comment immediately. The US Treasury could not be reached for comment.

The US pushed for the original decision to be reviewed over reservations about the integrity of the bank's process. This put it at odds with the lender's largest shareholder, Nigeria, which had voiced support for Adesina.

The exoneration of Adesina, a former Nigerian agriculture minister, frees him to seek re-election as the head of the multilateral lender. His first term ends on August 31 and he is expected to run unopposed.

The bank faces challenging economic problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Abidjan-based bank forecasts a 3.4% contraction in Africa's economy in 2020 compared with a pre-pandemic projection of 3.9% growth.

In April, the AfDB announced a $10bn emergency credit facility to support the continent's coronavirus-hit economies.

Reuters

AfDB agrees to external review of Akinwumi Adesina

The bank’s president is under investigation after a whistle-blower complaint, with the US not happy with the internal review that cleared him
World
1 month ago

Nigeria butts heads with US over probe into AfDB’s president

A whistle-blower has accused the African Development Bank’s Akinwumi Adesina of awarding contracts to friends and relatives
World
1 month ago

US wants AfDB to probe alleged ethics breaches by Akinwumi Adesina

The US treasury has expressed ‘deep reservations’ over the result of an internal African Development Bank inquiry clearing the banks president
World
2 months ago

Most read

1.
AfCFTA could help lift 30-million Africans out of ...
World / Africa
2.
The WHO warns that the coronavirus is not seasonal
World
3.
Countries impose new restrictions as Covid second ...
World
4.
China’s ‘bat woman’ rebukes Donald Trump and ...
World
5.
How male bosses at European retailers decide what ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Mary Robinson to lead probe into African Development Bank head

World / Africa

AfDB head Akinwumi Adesina goes from glory to fighting for his career

World / Africa

African Development Bank president cleared of favouritism charges

World / Africa

African Development Bank backs UN call for suspension of debt repayments

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.