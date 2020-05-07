World / Africa

African Development Bank president cleared of favouritism charges

The bank’s ethics committee found no evidenc eto support the allegations

07 May 2020 - 17:25 Katarina Hoije and Leanne de Bassompierre
African Development Bank president Akinwumi Adesina. Picture: AFP/SIA KAMBOU
Abidjan — The African Development Bank’s (AfDP) ethics committee has found no evidence to support allegations of favouritism by its president Akinwumi Adesina.

A complaint by unidentified whistle-blowers accused Adesina of handing contracts to acquaintances and appointing relatives to strategic positions at the Abidjan-based lender. After examining the allegations “point by point”, the committee concluded “the complaint was not based on any objective and solid fact”, the committee said in a document dated April 26 seen by Bloomberg and verified by Nialé Kaba, chair of the bank’s board of governors.

Kaba declined to comment further. The investigation has been transferred to the board, which must now decide whether to seek an independent probe.

Adesina has repeatedly refuted the allegations as unfounded, describing them as an attempt to discredit him before his bid for a second five-year term later this year.

Adesina is the only candidate up for election at an annual meeting that had been scheduled for late May before being postponed to late August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

African leaders including President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president of Liberia Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf have expressed support for Adesina and commended him for his efforts to help secure funds for Africa to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

In March, the lender issued a $3bn social bond to help African countries face the coronavirus. Bids for the securities on the London money market exceeded $4.6bn.

The bank also launched a $10bn crisis response facility for African nations.

The AfDB is Africa’s biggest multilateral lender and has an AAA rating from Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings. Its shareholders are Africa’s 54 nations and 27 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

Bloomberg

World Bank lends $7m to ailing Zimbabwe to fight Covid-19

It will get $5m from the World Bank’s global financing facility trust and $2m from funds meant to help Zimbabwe recover from the 2019 cyclone
World
1 day ago

Sub-Saharan Africa economies pummeled by Covid-19

For the first time in 25 years Sub-Saharan Africa is about to go into recession, with many countries in trouble financially even before the pandemic
World
3 weeks ago

African Development Bank backs UN call for suspension of debt repayments

The head of the development finance institution, Akinwumi Adesina, also calls for the lifting of sanctions
National
4 weeks ago

Development bank slams World Bank claim that it worsens Africa’s debt problems

We have good governance and transparency and do not lend too quickly, says AfDB
World
2 months ago

