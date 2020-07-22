World / Africa

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan reach early consensus on new dam

Ethiopia has nearly completed the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile, worrying the other countries about its downstream fallout

22 July 2020 - 11:43 Samuel Gebre
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam under construction on the Blue Nile. Picture: DPA
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam under construction on the Blue Nile. Picture: DPA

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Egypt have appeared to head off an escalation in their dispute over a giant dam Ethiopia is building on the Nile River, pledging further talks to resolve an impasse over how quickly it gets filled.

Ethiopia’s government simultaneously announced that it’s completed the first phase of filling the dam, following recent heavy rains. That could remove a flashpoint after reports last week that Ethiopia had begun pooling water without agreement from Egypt and neighbouring Sudan raised tensions between the three nations.

Talks between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan’s leaders on Tuesday reached a “major common understanding” that paved the way for a “breakthrough agreement” on the filling of the reservoir, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office said in a statement.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok made a similar announcement.

“It was agreed to continue negotiations and focus, for the time being, on giving priority to crystalising a binding legal agreement on the rules of filling and operating” the dam, Egypt’s presidency said in a statement. “This shall be followed by working towards a comprehensive agreement for all aspects of joint co-operation among the three countries with regard to the use of the Nile water.”

Ethiopia is close to completing construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile, or Abbay River, a main tributary of the Nile. Egypt relies on the larger river for most of its fresh water and has opposed any development that might affect the downstream flow of the waterway — a position echoed by Sudan.

Both nations want an agreement with Ethiopia on how quickly the dam is filled to guarantee their water supplies.

Abiy’s office said that in addition to achieving its first-year, dam-filling target, recent rains have resulted in the reservoir “over-topping”.

“Current rainfall and the runoff situation in the region have made it conducive to fill the dam,” it said. “Ethiopia is committed to a balanced and win-win negotiation that [ensures] the Abbay River will benefit all the three countries.”

Bloomberg

Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan agree to continue talks on Nile dam dispute

Sudan and Egypt fear the huge hydroelectric dam could lead to water shortages in their countries
World
19 hours ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Electrifying Africa is the final frontier

There are reasons to be optimistic despite the continent having abundant primary energy but little electricity
Opinion
21 hours ago

Ethiopia’s Nile dam reservoir fills as talks with Sudan and Egypt stall

Egypt asks Ethiopia for urgent clarification on whether it has started filling the reservoir
World
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe imposes curfew and tightens lockdown as ...
World / Africa
2.
Sudan’s ousted Omar al-Bashir goes on trial for ...
World / Africa
3.
Tsunami warning issued after huge earthquake in ...
World
4.
Saudis facing 50°C days burn more oil as Covid-19 ...
World / Middle East
5.
Indonesia ‘has failed to manage pandemic ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Donald Trump’s African diplomacy falls flat with little headway in Nile dam ...

World / Africa

China urges Ethiopia to talk anew to Egypt about filling dam on Nile

World / Africa

DAVID PILLING: Nile dam puts Ethiopia and Egypt at loggerheads

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.