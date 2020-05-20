World / Africa

After weeks of clashes, Burundi’s citizens go to the polls

A week ago, Burundi expelled four WHO officials after the health body questioned the wisdom of holding campaign rallies while Covid-19 is still spreading

20 May 2020 - 12:54 David Malingha
Supporters of the ruling party the National Council for the Defense of Democracy — Forces for the Defense of Democracy gather at a rally in Bujumbura, Burundi, on May 16 2020. Picture: AFP
Supporters of the ruling party the National Council for the Defense of Democracy — Forces for the Defense of Democracy gather at a rally in Bujumbura, Burundi, on May 16 2020. Picture: AFP

Nairobi — Burundians took a step toward ending the political upheaval that’s been a hallmark of Pierre Nkurunziza’s 15-year rule when they began voting in a presidential election on Wednesday.

The vote is taking place amid uncertainty over the government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. A week ago, it expelled four World Health Organisation (WHO) officials after the health body questioned the wisdom of holding campaign rallies while the virus is still spreading.

The vote also comes after weeks of political violence. Campaigns pitting ruling-party candidate Evariste Ndayishimiye against opposition leader Agathon Rwasa were marred by clashes in which dozens of people died. Groups including Amnesty International have blamed the unrest on the ruling party in its effort to hold onto power.

“The weeks leading up to the elections have been marked by human-rights violations including killings, beatings and arrests of opposition members,” said Seif Magango, Amnesty’s deputy director for East Africa. “The Burundian authorities must uphold human rights on election day and its aftermath, and take effective measures to protect voters from infection with Covid-19.”

There are 42 confirmed virus cases in Burundi. Campaign rallies were attended by thousands of people, increasing the risk of accelerating the spread of the virus.

Coffee income

Burundi grows coffee and tea, the source of the bulk of its export revenue from sales to customers including Starbucks. More than half of the nation’s 11-million people depend on coffee for their livelihood.

Ndayishimiye, a former army general, told thousands at a rally in Gitega province in April month that he plans to expand agricultural output and create “many jobs”.

One of the world’s poorest countries, Burundi has become increasingly isolated because of Nkurunziza’s heavy-handed suppression of opposition to his rule.

In one such incident, the ruling party youth wing attacked opposition supporters last week in Karusi region, damaging their vehicles and campaign equipment, according to human rights activist Sake Mathieu. The opposition National Council for Liberty said that more than 400 of their members, including the party’s election observers, were arrested and detained on false accusations.

While Nkurunziza has ordered the police to uphold the law during the election, foreign observers have been prevented from monitoring the vote. The ballot is being funded by the state and mandatory contributions from the population.

“For Rwasa to win, elections will have to be free and fair, which seems unlikely,” according to Liesl Louw-Vaudran, a senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies. “Many of the ruling party’s political opponents have been kidnapped, harassed and tortured by security forces and the ruling party’s Imbonerakure youth wing.”

While Nkurunziza will no longer be in control, he is expected to maintain some power should the ruling party win. He will receive a retirement payment and a salary, six cars, a house and the title of Paramount Leader.

The provisional results of the vote are expected as early as May 25.

Bloomberg

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Tanzanian minister leaves a lasting legacy of peacemaking

Augustine Mahiga, who died on May 1, was the country’s representative to the UN and helped establish a government in Somalia
Opinion
2 days ago

Burundi expels WHO team days ahead of presidential election

The government did not provide a reason for the decision, but sources say it has accused the World Health Organisation team of unacceptable ...
World
5 days ago

Uganda shoots and beats those breaking Covid-19 restrictions

While much of the country is closed and movement restricted, a full lockdown has not been instituted
World
1 month ago

Kenya gets its first coronavirus case, but says ‘no need to panic’

The woman tested positive a week after returning from the US via London; she is in a stable condition and recovering
World
2 months ago

Most read

1.
‘Reckless’ Trump is taking anti-malaria drug ...
World / Americas
2.
Main points made at the WHO assembly the US ...
World
3.
EU warns of Chinese takeovers amid staggered ...
World
4.
Risk managers brace for lengthy global recession
World
5.
Rift widens between Australia and China over ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.