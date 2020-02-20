World / Africa

Lesotho leader to be charged with murder of estranged spouse

Thomas Thabane will be the ‘second accused’, along with his current wife, with both accused of killing his former wife in 2017

20 February 2020 - 14:40 Tim Cocks
UPDATED 20 February 2020 - 23:13
Thomas Thabane. Picture: AFP/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA
Thomas Thabane. Picture: AFP/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

Lesotho’s Prime Minister Thomas Thabane is to be charged with the murder of his estranged spouse, the deputy police commissioner said on Thursday, the latest twist in a love triangle murder case that has stunned the Southern African highland kingdom.

The 80-year-old Thabane took to the radio to announce that he will step down if "all the requisite preparations for my retirement are completed".

He did not mention the murder case in the radio broadcast. He instead cited old age as a reason for quitting as prime minister of Lesotho, which has a long history of political instability.

Thabane had been under mounting pressure over the death of former first lady Lipolelo, who was shot and killed in June 2017 near her home in the capital Maseru two days before he took office.

The prime minister’s current spouse, Maesaiah Thabane, was detained earlier in February and charged with ordering the murder, and is out on bail.

Two years earlier, Lipolelo had been involved in a legal battle with Maesaiah over who should be recognised as Thabane’s rightful spouse.

The case ended after the Lesotho High Court ruled that Lipolelo was the country’s official first lady until the finalisation of her divorce from Thabane.

Maesaiah, his spouse by customary law, was barred from "performing any functions and exercising any rights" of a prime minister’s spouse, including receiving financial benefits.

"The prime minister is going to be charged with the murder. The police are preparing directives and he will probably be charged tomorrow [Friday]," deputy commissioner of police Paseka Mokete said.

Maesaiah and Thomas were married two months after Lipolelo’s death, and denied any involvement in her killing.

Thomas Thabane’s spokesperson, Relebohile Moyeye, said he could not comment as he had not yet seen the charges.

Police said that Maesaiah, 42, had hired eight assassins to kill the former first lady but that she was not present at the shooting. Lipolelo, then 58, and Thabane were going through an acrimonious divorce at the time. It is unknown which assailant shot her dead in her car.

The prime minister’s resignation comes days after his party’s executive council called for him to step down immediately. "I have served my country diligently," Thabane said onstate radio. "I’ve worked for a peaceful and stable Lesotho. Today ... at my age, I have lost most of my energy ... I hereby retire as prime minister with effect from the end of July."

The deputy commissioner said the charge sheet has already been prepared but that Thomas Thabane’s lawyers had requested an extra day.

"I think it’s high time he goes [from office], but I don’t know why it’s taking so long. He has to go for the sake of the nation," Malineo Stoffels, a 30-year-old businesswoman, said after listening to the announcement on a taxi radio in Maseru.

"Everyone is talking about us [Lesotho], the economy has gone down," she said. "It has to end."

Reuters/Bloomberg

High-profile murder scandal traumatises Basotho nation

Unresolved case of the shooting of prime minister's former wife batters Lesotho's image
World
1 week ago

Lesotho’s Tom Thabane under pressure

Tom Thabane’s departure could push Lesotho to its fourth general election in just 10 years. But there are signs that the situation is stabilising
Features
4 weeks ago

Lesotho government told to resign over Chinese control and 2017 murder

Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has said he will resign, without saying when, as police investigate the murder of his former wife
World
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Lesotho leader to be charged with murder of ...
World / Africa
2.
Trump associate Roger Stone jailed for cover-up
World / Americas
3.
Angela Merkel denounces scourge of racism after ...
World / Europe
4.
Bloomberg takes flak at Democratic debate
World / Americas

Related Articles

Lesotho leader Thomas Thabane promises to quit, as wife remains on the run

World / Africa

Lesotho leader to step down over alleged links to wife’s murder

World / Africa

Lesotho’s political parties sign reform accord to ease tensions

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.