Spain’s ACS walks away from Inga 3 hydro project in DRC after bitter dispute

Madrid — Spain’s ACS is withdrawing from the multibillion-dollar Inga 3 hydroelectric project in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the company said on Tuesday, dealing a further setback to plans to develop Africa’s largest hydro plant.

A consortium led by Actividades de Construccion y Servicios (ACS) signed a preliminary agreement with a group led by China Three Gorges Corporation in 2018 to jointly develop the 11,000MW project.

However, the two sides had been unable to agree on how to proceed to construction.

An ACS spokesman said: “The ACS group will not participate in the execution of the project.” He provided no explanation for the decision to withdraw.

The head of the government agency overseeing development of Inga 3, part of a planned series of dams along the Congo River that could eventually produce more than 40,000MW, said DRC was awaiting formal notification of ACS’s withdrawal.

The project would proceed, he said.

“Let’s wait and see. The important thing for me is that Inga has become a reality, and is attracting interest from many developers,” Bruno Kapandji said.

The long-mooted project has been plagued by financing issues.

In 2016 the World Bank suspended tens of millions of dollars in funding, criticising Inga 3’s “strategic direction” after the government assigned the portfolio to the president’s office.

Elisabeth Caesens, director of Brussels-based advocacy group Resource Matters, said ACS had been on the fence for while and did not want to commit extra money to such a risky investment.

“While ACS added weight to the ProInga consortium, it was not its driving force,” Caesens said.