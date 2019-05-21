Mozambique seeks funding to rebuild cyclone-battered cities

Geneva — Mozambique, which was battered by two cyclones in March and April, will hold an international conference in two weeks’ time to drum up funding to help it rebuild, its vice-minister for state administration said Friday.

“What we have learnt from these cyclones is we need to build new infrastructure but resilient,” Albano Macie told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on the sidelines of a global conference on preventing disasters, which ended on Friday.

Mozambique hopes to attract donors, development banks and aid agencies with cash and technical expertise to the conference May 31 to June 1 in the devastated port city of Beira.

Its redevelopment plans include resettling families away from risky areas and rebuilding power grids, water supplies and other critical infrastructure in a more robust way, Macie said.

UN officials told the disaster prevention forum there was no time to lose in stepping up protection for people who are highly exposed — such as those in Mozambique — as wild weather threatens more loss of life and economic damage.