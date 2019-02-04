News Leader
WATCH: The challenge and opportunity locked in the infrastructure riddle
04 February 2019 - 12:13
The lack of efficient infrastructure is one of the biggest hurdles to business on the continent, according to RMB’s “Where to invest in Africa” report.
While it represents a challenge, it could also present numerous opportunities.
RMB Africa Analyst Neville Mandimika joined Business Day TV to discuss the issue in greater detail.
