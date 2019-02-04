World / Africa

News Leader

WATCH: The challenge and opportunity locked in the infrastructure riddle

04 February 2019 - 12:13 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The lack of efficient infrastructure is one of the biggest hurdles to business on the continent, according to RMB’s “Where to invest in Africa” report.

While it represents a challenge, it could also present numerous opportunities.

RMB Africa Analyst Neville Mandimika joined Business Day TV to discuss the issue in greater detail.

RMB Africa Analyst Neville Mandimika talks to Business Day TV about the lack of efficient infrastructure in Africa

UBS bets on investment banking, wealth tie-up in bid for growth

The Swiss wealth manager appoints corporate banking veteran Christian Rosset to head its new wealth management team
Companies
3 days ago

Talk of a fourth revolution is almost meaningless without cheaper data

Addressing the data issue is a test of whether we are serious about charting a higher growth path, write Simon Roberts and Nimrod Zalk
Opinion
3 days ago

Provision of clean energy in Africa faces short circuit

There's high demand but a shortage of trained workers
Business
1 day ago

Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa denies rift with deputy

‘We are comrades and understand each other better than you think’
World
3 days ago

How climate change is undermining the war against HIV in Africa

Widespread poverty and worsening droughts, floods and other climate risks make Africa particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change
World
3 days ago

BACKSTORY: CIMA Africa’s Badibanga Promesse

We question CIMA Africa regional director Badibanga Promesse
Money & Investing
3 days ago

Most read

1.
WATCH: The challenge and opportunity locked in ...
World / Africa
2.
Sudan’s Bashir vows rural development as new ...
World / Africa
3.
Pope Francis urges respect for Yemen truce accord
World / Middle East
4.
UK’s Theresa May says she is armed with fresh ...
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.