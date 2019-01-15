Panicky Zimbabwe government shuts down internet

Zimbabwe's government shut down the internet on Tuesday in its effort to quell the protests that have hit hard over the past three days.

Social media platforms — particularly WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter — had become popular avenues to spread messages to encourage the protests and work boycotts.

Three people, including a police officer, died in Monday’s violent protests over the fuel-price hike, Zimbabwe’s information minister said on Tuesday. Independent sources put the recent death toll at five.

Justifying the crackdown, information, media & broadcasting services minister Monica Mutsvangwa said: “I can confirm that three people have died. The events of the past 36 hours have been characterised by well co-ordinated criminal behaviour, destructive and violent pattern which includes the murder of a police officer, Constable Mane of ZRP Entumbane, Bulawayo, who was stoned to death in cold blood and the injury of several others, barricading of roads and extorting money from motorists, reckless destruction of infrastructure such as bridges and tollgates, callous burning of a school bus and at least 30 motor vehicles, looting of shops in Chitungwiza Town Centre, Harare, Bulawayo and Kadoma…”

On Tuesday, the government deployed soldiers and police officers in volatile high-density Harare and Bulawayo suburbs. By Tuesday night, there were reports of armed forces beating up people suspected of involvement in riots.