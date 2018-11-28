Madagascar’s ex-president to compete in second-round vote

An ex-president of Madagascar and the man who overthrew him in a 2009 coup will compete to become the island state’s next leader in a run-off election in December after the two came top in a first-round vote that eliminated the incumbent.

Former president Marc Ravalomanana garnered 35.35% of the vote in the first round on November 7, behind his successor, Andry Rajoelina, who got 39.23%, the High Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday.

Incumbent President Hery Rajaonarimampianina drew just 8.82%, the court said, and will not take part in the second round, due on December 19. The court rejected his request for the vote to be cancelled and Rajoelina’s votes invalidated, saying there was insufficient evidence of widespread irregularities.

Rajoelina told reporters after the court’s announcement of results: “I appeal to all citizens, to those who did not vote, it is not too late. The time to save Madagascar has come. Vote in the next election. I reach out to those who are not yet convinced. Take my hand.”

Madagascar, which held its last elections in 2013, is hoping for its second peaceful election since the upheaval of 2009 when Ravalomanana was toppled by protests led by Rajoelina in what the AU and other international organisations said was a coup.

Rajoelina’s takeover prompted an exodus of foreign investors from Madagascar, which is one of the world’s poorest countries despite reserves of nickel, cobalt, gold, uranium and other minerals. It is also the world’s biggest producer of vanilla.

The constitutional court reported a turnout of 53.95% among registered voters.

“I appeal to those who did not come to vote. You have an electoral card, come and vote. The country’s future for the next five years is at stake,” said Hanitra Razafimanantsoa, vice-president of the National Assembly and a member of Ravalomanana’s TIM party.

Though relative political stability since the 2013 election has enabled the economy to rebound, about 80% of the population of 25-million lives on less than $2 per day.

Madagascar was rocked by a fresh crisis in April sparked by a legal amendment by Rajaonarimampianina’s government that would have prevented Ravalomanana from standing for office. Rajaonarimampianina later removed that provision. — Reuters