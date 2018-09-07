Zimbabwe gets a new cabinet — and cholera

Harare — On Thursday, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed a 20-member cabinet, dropping some members of the old guard while announcing a number of new faces.

The new cabinet immediately faces huge tasks as Zimbabwe’s crippled economy experiences fresh challenges that include a shortage of basic commodities, spiraling price hikes, and an outbreak of cholera, which has left at least five dead in the capital, Harare.

Some of the fresh faces in the new cabinet include finance minister Prof Mthuli Ncube, a UK-based economist; sports minister, former Olympic swimmer Kirsty Coventry; health minister Dr Obadiah Moyo; labour minister Sekai Nzenza; and industry and commerce minister Mangaliso Ndlovu.

Prominent names dropped from the old cabinet include Obert Mpofu; former finance minister Patrick Chinamasa; and past ambassador to SA Simon Khaya-Moyo, each having served for about 20 years.

Speaking to journalists after naming the new ministers at State House in Harare, Mnangagwa said the cabinet would be development oriented. "It’s about development … we are continuing with our 100-day cycles, which means we will publish our achievements [for] the public — or lack of achievements.

"I have discussed [the matter, and] we converged on reducing the number [of ministers] to 20. Initially we had 33; we have agreed to run with a 20-member cabinet and we believe it is ideal to deal with our challenges."