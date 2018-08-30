World / Africa

ARMY KILLINGS

Kgalema Motlanthe to head Zimbabwe poll probe

At least six people were shot dead on August 1 in Harare during protests by opposition supporters

30 August 2018 - 05:10 Kevin Samaita
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe. Picture: SOWETAN

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has been appointed by the Zimbabwean government to head a seven-member commission of inquiry to probe deadly violence that tainted the country’s July 30 elections.

At least six people were shot dead on August 1 in Harare during protests by opposition supporters protesting over alleged vote-rigging by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, which announced the ruling Zanu-PF party had won the elections.

Videos showing soldiers firing live ammunition at unarmed protesters and beating up civilians drew widespread international condemnation.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said in Harare on Wednesday that other members of the committee were former Commonwealth head Chief Emeka Anyaoku of Nigeria, Robin Dickson of the UK, Gen Davis Mwamunyange from Tanzania and locals Lovemore Madhuku, Charity Manyeruke and Vimbai Nyemba.

"We have consulted all the seven and they have all agreed. Arrangements will be made for them to come and be resident in Zimbabwe during the process," he said, adding that the commission would be given three months to complete the probe.

Their terms of reference include to "investigate the circumstances which necessitated involvement of the military in assisting in the maintenance of law and order, and consider whether the degree of force was appropriate".

Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Gen Philip Valerio Sibanda reportedly had no knowledge of the shootings and demanded to know who had ordered the carnage. Speculation in Zimbabwe is rife that Gen Constantino Chiwenga, Mnangagwa’s deputy who also engineered the November coup, ordered the army deployment.

