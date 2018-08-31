I am a revolutionary, says warlord

"I am at peace with myself. These allegations are nothing more than lies," said Ntaganda, dressed in a dark blue suit, light blue shirt and blue diamond-patterned tie. He again took aim at his nickname "The Terminator", which was also used by prosecutors to describe him during the trial.

"I hope that you now realise that the ‘Terminator’ described by the prosecutor is not me," Ntaganda said, his glasses perched on his nose.

Rwandan-born Ntaganda, a former general in the DRC army, had a reputation as a charismatic leader with a penchant for cowboy hats and fine dining.

He faces 13 counts of war crimes and five counts of crimes against humanity as a commander of the Patriotic Forces for the Liberation of Congo (FPLC). The alleged crimes include murder, rape, sexual slavery and recruiting children under the age of 15.

Prosecutors told the trial on Tuesday that Ntaganda’s fighters slaughtered civilians with machetes and disembowelled pregnant women. They showed shocking pictures of disembowelled bodies and corpses with their throats slit.

Prosecutors alleged that Ntaganda was central to planning operations for the Union of Congolese Patriots and its military wing, the FPLC. They said the FPLC killed at least 800 people as it battled rival militias for control of Ituri. More than 60,000 people have been killed since violence erupted in the region in 1999, say rights groups.