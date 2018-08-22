World / Africa

ZIMBABWE

Harare pulls back on charm offensive

22 August 2018 - 07:02 Agency Staff
Soldiers are seen on the armoured vehicle outside the parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO
Soldiers are seen on the armoured vehicle outside the parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO

Western hostility towards Zimbabwe is deterring investment, the presidency spokesperson said on Tuesday, in sharp contrast with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s previous efforts to woo Western governments.

Mnangagwa has made progress in improving Zimbabwe’s relations with Western states before and after he won a July 30 presidential election, the first since the removal of long-time leader Robert Mugabe.

But with a violent crackdown on opposition protesters by security forces after the election — a reminder to many of the repressive Mugabe era — the remarks by Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba, signalled that his charm offensive towards the West may already be unravelling.

Mnangagwa’s victory is being challenged in Zimbabwe’s constitutional court this week by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who says the electoral commission rigged the vote. The commission has defended its independence.

Economists say that for the country to revive its struggling economy it needs to clear its arrears with Western donors and agree on a financing programme with the IMF.

Charamba said Western states are preventing that.

"Of concern to investors is the continued hostility of the West, principally America, which has been influencing [international financial institutions] negatively against Zimbabwe," Charamba said in response to questions about investor concerns over the election. "This has delayed a resolution to the debt question, itself the elephant in the room."

Charamba said delays caused by Chamisa’s court challenge are also putting off investors. "External partners — governmental and entrepreneurial — are irritated by the delay in closure to what in all estimates was a free, fair, democratic and credible electoral process."

Reuters

Zimbabwe War Veterans want Mugabe’s ‘dirty name’ removed from its airport

As post-election squabbles continue, President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Mugabe elements within the party will be fired
World
17 hours ago

UK-style opposition in Zimbabwe’s parliament could quell tension, foreign diplomats say

EU and UK officials suggest that the system mirror that of the UK, where the leader of the opposition and his/her chief whip are paid by the state
World
14 hours ago

Anxious wait for Nelson Chamisa’s lawyers in Harare

Zimbabwe on tenterhooks on ahead of court hearing
World
4 hours ago

The mystery of Zimbabwe’s 700,000 ghost votes

Mnangagwa’s victory margin was too small to be taken seriously, and despite Chamisa’s well-founded court challenge the result is likely to stand
Features
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Terrible day for Trump as Manafort is convicted, ...
World / Americas
2.
Venezuela’s streets go quiet
World / Americas
3.
Harare pulls back on charm offensive
World / Africa
4.
Flood-hit Kerala needs billions as clean-up starts
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.