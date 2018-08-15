Avocados: a staple for European hipsters and a boon for Kenyan farmers

In Kenya, smallholder farmers grow avocados and sell them on to exporters. Kimani’s buyer is Bernard Kimutai of Fair Trade Company. Kimutai has seen a sharp increase in exports of the popular hass avocado in recent years. "In 2016 we exported 20 tonnes, in 2017 we did about 40 tonnes," he says, hoping to double the figure again this year.

Harvesting is a low-tech affair: a broken wooden ladder and an old machete are all it takes for Kimani and his two employees to chop down the hard, green avocados, collected young so they reach Europe ripe. In this way, Kimani produces about 28,000 avocados a year, and is paid the equivalent of a little more than €0.10 each.

In European supermarkets, where they are sold alongside others from Chile, Israel and Mexico, they easily fetch 10 times that amount, if not more.

"One-hundred percent of our avocados are for export. We try to improve the quality to make sure what we get from the farmer is 90% exportable," says Kimutai, adding that any which do not make the grade are sold on to oil-processing companies.

Kenya’s temperate climate is well-suited to avocado cultivation, especially around the high altitude town of Thika, north of Nairobi, where Kimani has his farm. In its terraced orchard, avocado trees grow alongside banana and coffee trees as part of a well-planned multi-culture that keeps the soil fertile. However, for Kimani, avocado is the crop of choice. "With the coffee there is a lot of work to manage the coffee but with avocados it is easier, to have more money, less labour."