Funerals for slain Russian journalists

08 August 2018 - 05:01 Agency Staff
A man holds a portrait of Alexander Rastorguyev, one of three Russian TV journalists killed in volatile Central African Republic, during his funeral ceremony in Moscow, Russia August 7 2018. Picture: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Moscow — Russia on Tuesday held funerals for three journalists killed in the Central African Republic (CAR) who were investigating a shadowy Russian mercenary group for a media project founded by Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

The three men, reporter Orkhan Dzhemal, director Alexander Rastorguyev and cameraman Kirill Radchenko, were killed on July 30 shortly after arriving in the war-torn country to report on a private army known as Wagner Group. Wagner’s soldiers have fought in conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, according to western and independent Russian media reports.

Russia officially has military and civilian instructors in CAR to train local troops and experts have suggested they could be part of Wagner.

The men’s bodies were flown back to Russia on Sunday.

AFP

