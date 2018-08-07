World / Africa

DRC presidential hopeful Moise Katumbi ‘locked out ahead of poll’

Campaign team of the self-exiled opposition leader says he has twice been refused entry to register for the December election

07 August 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Moise Katumbi. Picture: REUTERS/KENNY KATOMBE
Kinshasa — Congolese opposition leader Moise Katumbi was twice refused permission to return home to register for the December presidential election, says his campaign team.

The government has rejected the allegations.

Katumbi, in self-imposed exile since May 2016, had planned to fly to Lubumbashi, his home town in southeast Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), on August 3, but his jet was denied permission to land, according to his chief of staff, Olivier Kamitatu.

Instead, he flew to Ndola in northern Zambia and tried to cross the land border on Friday and Saturday, Kamitatu said.

The first attempt was thwarted by a closed border post, while on Saturday Congolese officials instructed their Zambian counterparts not to let Katumbi cross, Kamitatu said.

DRC Communications Minister Lambert Mende denied Kamitatu’s allegations, saying by phone on Sunday it was "one more manipulation" and that Katumbi did not submit a request to land or present himself to border officials.

"Zambia’s immigration officials said they have received instructions from authorities in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo not to allow Mr Katumbi entry," according to a bulletin on Zambian state television on Saturday night.

Registration ends on Wednesday for candidates seeking to run in the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for December 23.

"Everything is being done to prevent Moise Katumbi from entering his country and filing his candidacy," Kamitatu said.

Katumbi, a one-time ally of President Joseph Kabila and former governor of the copper-rich Katanga province, was convicted in absentia in 2016 of illegally selling a property.

He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Mende said last week that Katumbi, who lives in Belgium, would be detained as soon as he set foot in the DRC. Katumbi "must come back to put himself at the disposition of the public prosecutor", Mende said.

The DRC’s constitution prevents Kabila from seeking a third term as president, but his continued refusal to exclude himself from the next election is fuelling opposition suspicions that he plans to change or reinterpret the rules.

Death, diamonds and Russia’s push into Africa

Where China has spent decades and billions of dollars trying to entrench itself, Russia is offering its brute force and strong appetite for risk, ...
19 hours ago

DRC ‘warzone’ makes controlling Ebola extremely difficult, says WHO

Containing the outbreak in an area with more than 100 armed groups, where 26 cases are suspected, is at the ‘top of our scales’, the ...
3 days ago

DRC’s Joseph Kabila hosts acolytes in talks for likely successors

Representatives of about a dozen groups that make up the Common Front for Congo invited individually to Kabila’s farm for talks
6 days ago

Exiled DRC opposition leader asks Ramaphosa to ‘save the people of Congo from the dungeons of hell’

Moise Katumbi has begged President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in the political crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo so it can have free and ...
15 days ago

