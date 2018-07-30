Polls open in Zimbabwe’s watershed election

Harare — As Zimbabweans began voting on Monday, an ally of former president Robert Mugabe said his home was vandalised on Sunday, after he announced he would not vote for Zanu-PF.

Polls opened on Monday in the first election since the removal of Robert Mugabe, a watershed vote Zimbabweans hope will rid the country of its global pariah status and spark a recovery in its failed economy.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, 75, a longtime Mugabe ally, faces 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa, a lawyer and pastor who is vying to become Zimbabwe’s youngest head of state.

Voting started at 7am and will end at 7pm.

Polls give former intelligence chief Mnangagwa, who took over as president after the army ousted Mugabe in a bloodless coup in November, only a slim lead over Chamisa.

There will be a runoff on September 8 if no candidate wins more than half the votes.

Nicknamed "the Crocodile", an animal famed in Zimbabwean lore for its stealth and ruthlessness, Mnangagwa has pledged to revive a moribund economy, attract foreign investment, and mend racial and tribal divisions.

Chamisa, a charismatic speaker who honed his craft in the courtroom and the pulpit, has won over young and unemployed voters who are frustrated with nearly four decades of Zanu-PF rule.

In a surprise intervention on Sunday, Mugabe said he would vote for the opposition, turning on his one-time allies.

Vandals strike

An ally of Mugabe said state security assigned to Mugabe at his private residence was withdrawn after Sunday’s press conference, and soldiers had vandalised his property.

Jealousy Mawarire‚ who co-ordinated the press conference and also speaks for the Mugabe-backed National Patriotic Front‚ a political party formed in March this year‚ said the security was withdrawn in response to the press conference.

The briefing was beamed live by some regional and international news organisations‚ on the eve of the first post-independence election in which Mugabe will not be a candidate.

The soldiers who guarded the property had left the accommodation they used severely damaged‚ Mawarire claimed.

“Bulbs‚ electricity switches and anything that made the house habitable was vandalised. The leader of the nine soldiers dumped keys to the house at Mugabe’s reception and told the receptionist they had been ordered off the premises because of the press conference. Only two police officers remain‚” Mawarire said in a statement.

Whoever wins will face the mammoth task of putting Zimbabwe back on track after 37 years of Mugabe rule tainted by corruption, mismanagement and diplomatic isolation, sending one of Africa’s most promising economies into crisis.

Reuters, with Ray Ndlovu