Uganda wants revenue from social media use — and to penalise pornography

Kampala — If Ugandan authorities have their way, checking Facebook or Twitter will cost you a few cents a day while a state-procured device scans your computer for pornography.

They’re just some of the measures the government has promised as it seeks extra revenue and tries to curb what it describes as gossip and immorality. Human-rights groups say the social media tax is the latest attempt to stifle free expression in a country President Yoweri Museveni has ruled with a tight grip for three decades.

The plans for a levy are "nonsense and a thinly veiled effort to penalise social media users," Maria Burnett, an associate director at New York-based Human Rights Watch, said in an e-mailed response to questions.

In a nation where independent media often come under pressure — and where Twitter and other sites were shut down during the 2016 election that returned Museveni to power — there’s scepticism over the motives. Uganda has pushed for contentious legislation before, introducing a bill to impose tougher prison sentences for homosexuality. That was overturned in 2014 after a court ruled the law was irregularly approved and as foreign donors indicated they’d redirect funds away from the government.

The so-called "gossip" tax, passed by parliament and set to take effect on July 1, will impose a daily 200 shilling levy on users of Facebook, Twitter, Skype, WhatsApp and Viber. Authorities say it will be collected by cellphone operators, who will charge the SIM card used to access the facilities.

Needing revenue

Uganda, which has East Africa’s third-largest economy and is preparing for its first oil production, needs the revenue. Museveni has said the tax may bring in as much as 1.4-trillion shillings (about $360m) a year, helping bridge a budget deficit projected at 6.2% of GDP in the next financial year and that often relies on donor funding.

Cheap mobile-internet access and social media give an outlet for discussion and free expression in Uganda, where more than 20% of its 40-million population live in poverty. The median monthly wage is 168,000 shillings, or the equivalent of $43, according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics.