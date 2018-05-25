Beneficiation is not the easy solution for Africa, says economist David Kaplan

The possibilities for forward integration were hardly low-hanging fruit, he said.

However, where a country produces scarce resources with high levels of demand, there is room for bargaining — as Botswana did with De Beers in the sale, sorting, and cutting and polishing of diamonds.

Kaplan was speaking in Busan, Korea’s second city, where the annual meeting of the African Development Bank (AfDB)’s board of governors is taking place.

The governors are mainly finance ministers of the bank’s member states.

The theme of the week-long meeting is industrialisation in Africa, and Korea was chosen to host it, in the hope that it would provide inspiration and lessons from its own industrialisation path. In the space of a generation, Korea has become the 11th largest economy in the world, despite a lack of natural resources.

Kaplan said much of Africa had been de-industrialising, and its share of manufacturing had declined in the past 30 years.

The resources sector and supermarkets offered opportunities for the localisation of production, he said.

Examples were the Ahafo mining project in Ghana and the Mozal aluminium smelter in Mozambique.