Agriculture marked as Africa’s path to prosperity, and Dube Port is an example of what is achievable

Processing zones for staple crops, an initiative aimed at boosting food security, have been earmarked for several locations in Africa, and KwaZulu-Natal’s Dube Port is seen as providing valuable lessons.

Such zones have been implemented in Malaysia, Vietnam and in Latin American countries, as well as in Tunisia and Morocco, the African Development Bank (AfDB) says.

The bank views agriculture in Africa as a key to unlocking export growth.

It estimates that more than 65% of the world’s arable land is located in Africa. And, while 61% of Africans work in agriculture, the sector accounts for only 25% of gross domestic product (GDP).