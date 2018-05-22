Fixing Zimbabwe’s ‘fantasy economics’

From time to time a few countries carry out what is in effect economic suicide.

Four things destroy wealth in society — conflict, ideology, corruption and bad economic policy. Examples in recent history are many but notable ones would include Cuba, the Soviet Union and its European eastern bloc, pre-reform China, Lebanon, Zimbabwe, Syria and, at this very moment, Venezuela.

What should not have to happen often does as states abuse of their monopolistic hold on power — all the more common in a dictatorship than in a democracy where the descent can be arrested. Partly due to institutional pushback, partly due to factionalism in the ANC ruling party, SA’s descent was stopped in December. The damage inflicted by the Zanu-PF dominated state has been far more severe in neighbouring Zimbabwe. Politically conspired wanton destruction of wealth has impoverished the vast majority of Zimbabwe’s citizens.

This is the tragedy left by the Mugabe administration — the squandered resources and vast potential the country once boasted. Although the de facto military coup d’état in November 2017 potentially heralds a new beginning for the Southern African country, the path to economic recovery requires an understanding of the current macroeconomic landscape — both the opportunities the country holds and the challenges that need to be overcome.

Underwriting Zimbabwe’s long-term slide has been bad policy that appealed only to populists, not to capital. The so-called Fast Track Land Reform Programme (FTLRP) in the early 2000s undermined private property rights, destroyed productivity in the agricultural sector, forced the removal of capable farmers and resulted in a severe threat to food security.

On a real basis, the economy contracted at an average of 7.3% a year over the 2000-2008 period. In US dollar terms, the economy almost halved from US$10.1bn in 2000 to just under $6bn in 2008. GDP per capita fell from more than $920 in 1998 to less than $500 a decade later as a result. Alongside Malawi, Zimbabwe became the poorest country in Southern Africa on a per capita basis. Some estimated — possibly exaggerated — unemployment at 90%.