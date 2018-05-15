Ghana’s Akufo-Addo talks a good talk, but needs to start showing results

"The Ghanaian electorate used to be quite cynical about government — promises are made but when they get to office they won’t do anything," said Kwasi Prempeh, executive director of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development, a policy think-tank in the capital, Accra. "There’s a clear effort and commitment from this president to follow through on promises."

Corruption probes

So far, the highest-profile investigation has been of the former CEO of the nation’s cocoa regulator, Stephen Opuni, who’s alleged to have influenced the award of contracts worth $65.8m to supply fertiliser. In March, he was charged with causing financial losses to the state, an accusation he denies.

Other cases include the former CEO of a state-run micro-finance fund and at least five former ministers that may have received a double salary under the previous government. Last week, Akufo-Addo suspended four high court judges in connection with bribery allegations.

"It’s in all our interest that corruption does not thrive, and we police each other’s behaviour," Akufo-Addo said in a speech as the nation celebrated independence day in March. "It will mean we all pay our taxes, and it will mean we all help to take care of government property, as though it were our own."

Bloated government

Some of Akufo-Addo’s decisions misfired. He appointed an administration of 110 ministers and deputies, rewarding loyalists with all the top jobs. The government is the largest in the nation’s history and almost three times the size of the ministerial team in Nigeria, whose population is more than six times bigger.

"So far we can’t see any signs that the government is about austerity or about trying to be very disciplined in the way it spends money," Prempeh said.

An agreement for closer military co-operation with the US triggered street protests earlier this year; and few analysts expect him to be able to deliver on a promise to create a factory in each of Ghana’s 216 districts — a plan Maja Bovcon, Africa analyst at risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, considers "overly ambitious".

While Akufo-Addo "has got off to a promising start", she said, some of his success may be down to good fortune. "To a great extent, Nana is in the right place at the right moment, as higher oil prices and hydro-carbon output are revitalising the economy."

Power shortages

To make the administration more efficient, the government has introduced a nationwide digital-address system and a compulsory tax identification number for Ghanaian citizens. It’s also planning to sell stakes in Ghana’s power-generation utility following almost three years of planned power outages that left homes and businesses with as little as 48 hours of electricity a week — a dearth so acute it became the object of songs and comedy.

Yet it’s the president’s political views that have resonated most, especially with social-media users across Africa. Once derided by opponents for his polished British accent and privileged upbringing, Akufo-Addo told an audience that included French President Emmanuel Macron that Africa should stop relying on "hand-outs" and aspire to become a continent that can give aid to other places. The speech has attracted more than 2.7-million views on YouTube.

Akufo-Addo is a scion of Ghana’s political aristocracy. His father, Edward, was a member of a group of political activists who led Ghana to independence from Britain in 1957, and his portrait is printed on the national currency.

Only time will tell whether his government can maintain the momentum, said Prempeh. "The honeymoon will soon be over and people will begin to expect real deliverables on some of the key flagship promises — job creation is still a huge one," he said. "If, at the end of the second year, there are no clear signs that there’s action in that direction, some of that goodwill might evaporate."

Bloomberg