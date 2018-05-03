World / Africa

Zimbabwe to sign $700m deal for coal-bed methane site

03 May 2018 - 13:31 Godfrey Marawanyika
Zimbabwean Mines Minister Winston Chitando. Picture: WYNAND VAN DER MERWE PHOTOGRAPHY
Zimbabwean Mines Minister Winston Chitando. Picture: WYNAND VAN DER MERWE PHOTOGRAPHY

Harare — Zimbabwe’s government plans to sign a $700m deal with an investor that will develop a coal-bed methane site, mines minister Winston Chitando has said.

The accord comes as President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took office in November, courts foreign investment to rebuild an economy that halved in size since 2000 under former president Robert Mugabe’s rule. Two other similar agreements are expected in the next two months, Chitando said in a phone interview from Harare on Thursday.

"The coal-bed methane projects will be for power and other related products and by-products," he said, declining to identify any of the investors. Most of the output from the project to be signed this month will be "channeled towards the establishment of a power plant," Chitando said.

While Zimbabwe’s leadership change has sparked a race for the nation’s mineral riches among entrepreneurs and small explorers, big-name mining companies have taken a wait-and-see approach. Zimbabwe has the world’s second-largest platinum reserves after SA, as well as large deposits of lithium, coal, gold, diamonds, chrome and nickel.

"You don’t necessarily need the global players, you need investment," Chitando said. "As long as it’s good-quality investment."

Bloomberg

MDC confident of Zimbabwe election win — but not of taking power

Zimbabwe’s main opposition Movement for Democratic Change is concerned about a rigged election, an assertion the ruling Zanu-PF dismisses
World
2 hours ago

These are the 10 things Zimbabwe needs to do to ensure a credible vote

The vote, which must be held by August 22, will be the first since independence in 1980 that does not feature Robert Mugabe on the ballot
World
19 hours ago

Dagga gets green light in Zimbabwe

It’s the second country in Africa to legalise the cultivation of the plant, after Lesotho
World
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe to sign $700m deal for coal-bed methane ...
World / Africa
2.
Australia’s Commonwealth Bank loses records of ...
World
3.
MDC confident of Zimbabwe election win — but not ...
World / Africa
4.
Ahmed Haza al-Darbi goes back to Saudi Arabia ...
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.