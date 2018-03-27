World / Africa

Nigeria to consult before deciding on African free-trade area agreement

27 March 2018 - 15:16 Alexis Akwagyiram
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Lagos — Nigeria decided not join the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTFA) last week because it needs to carry out more consultations at home first, the government said on Tuesday.

Other leaders agreed to form a zone encompassing 1.2-billion people, but 11 countries, including Nigeria SA, did not sign up. The omissions were a blow to African Union (AU) plans to cut back red tape and other barriers that have strangled trade between African countries — which accounts for just 15% of total commerce on the continent.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs: The decision for President @MBuhari to not attend the #AfCFTA signing ceremony was taken because we realised more inclusive (domestic) consultations needed to take place before Nigeria signs," read a message on the presidency’s Twitter feed.

It did not go into any details on the nature of the consultations.

SA did immediately comment on its reasons for not signing last week. Others staying on the sidelines are Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zambia, Burundi, Eritrea, Benin, Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau.

Reuters

Rob Davies pledges full support for Africa’s new trade deal

The trade and industry minister says SA did not sign the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement only for technical reasons
National
23 hours ago

Africa faces new wave of debt distress as US hikes signal end of cheap money

Africa could be headed for a funding crisis as the era of cheap money comes to an end
Business
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Nigeria to consult before deciding on African ...
World / Africa
2.
Linda Brown, American activist at the heart of ...
World / Americas
3.
Malaysia’s bill outlawing fake news raises ...
World
4.
ANALYSIS: Stormy Daniels and the decline of the ...
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.