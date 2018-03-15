World / Africa

Angola said to have charged former central bank chief in $500m fraud case

15 March 2018 - 16:20 Stephen Eisenhammer
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos. Picture: REUTERS
Luanda — Angolan prosecutors have charged former central bank governor, Valter Filipe da Silva, in relation to an alleged $500m fraud attempted against the Angolan government in 2017, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The source said the attempted fraud occurred in the final weeks of the presidency of José Eduardo dos Santos when $500m was transferred from the central bank to an account in the UK. It was, however, flagged as suspicious by UK authorities and frozen.

Angola’s prosecutions office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters was unable to contact Da Silva.

In January, in response to questions about the case sent by Reuters, the UK’s NCA said: "We can confirm that the NCA’s international corruption unit is investigating a case of potential fraud against the Angolan government."

According to a separate source, NCA investigators have visited Luanda and held meetings with top government officials.

On Thursday, the NCA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news was first broken earlier on Thursday by the blog Maka Angola, run by activist and journalist Rafael Marques.

President João Lourenço has vowed to combat an endemic culture of corruption since taking office in September, after nearly 38 years of rule by Dos Santos.

"No one is so rich and powerful that they cannot be punished and no one is so poor that they cannot be protected," he said at his inauguration.

Reuters

