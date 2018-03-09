World / Africa

Kenyatta and Odinga pledge to heal Kenya’s divisions

09 March 2018 - 15:05 Agency Staff
President Uhuru Kenyatta. Picture: THE TIMES/MOELETSI MABE
President Uhuru Kenyatta. Picture: THE TIMES/MOELETSI MABE

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta met opposition leader Raila Odinga in public on Friday for the first time since last year’s hotly disputed elections, with the pair promising to heal the country’s divisions.

The surprise meeting at Kenyatta’s office on Friday ended with the symbolic appearance of the two men standing side by side to deliver a joint statement.

Calling one another "brother" they announced a plan for "a programme" to overcome deep and long-standing ethnic and political divides, although they provided few details of what it might involve.

"We have come to a common understanding, an understanding that this country of Kenya is greater than any one individual, and that for this country to come together leaders must come together," Kenyatta said.

Odinga expressed similar sentiments, speaking first.

"Throughout our independence history, we have had doubts on how we have conducted our affairs in the face of growing divide along ethnic, religious and political lines. Regrettably, we have responded to our challenges by mostly running away from them. The time has come for us to confront and resolve our differences."

Last year’s fraught election season saw one presidential poll annulled by the courts and the re-run boycotted by the opposition. While political violence did not come close to that which followed the 2007 vote — when more than 1,100 died — the disputed elections led to the deaths of more than 100 people, most of them shot by police.

Friday’s meeting came hours before the arrival of US secretary of state Rex Tillerson as part of his first Africa tour. The US has been urging direct talks between Kenyatta and Odinga to resolve the political strife.

AFP

Kenya can’t account for $400m in public funds, despite crackdown on graft

Less than a third of financial statements of ministries, departments and agencies that were scrutinised were clean, according to the ...
World
2 days ago

Kenya revokes deportation of lawyer who ‘swore in’ opposition leader

Miguna Miguna took part in opposition leader Raila Odinga’s fake ‘swearing-in’ ceremony and was initially charged with treason
World
22 days ago

Kenya charges opposition politician with treason

The lawyer who ‘swore in’ Raila Odinga refuses to enter a plea, saying his case should be heard in a Nairobi court
World
1 month ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Tenacious instability threatens Africa’s 2018 growth prospects

The messianic expectations of Ramaphosa becoming a new broom to sweep out corruption could prove difficult owing to his wafer-thin ANC presidential ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
India’s Mahindra not concerned about threat of ...
World / Asia
2.
Germany’s Merkel warns of no winners in ...
World / Europe
3.
Kenyatta and Odinga pledge to heal Kenya’s ...
World / Africa
4.
Tesla’s Musk calls out China’s uneven trade rules ...
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.