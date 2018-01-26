As Paul Kagame takes over at the AU, can he do for it what he did for Rwanda?

"He’s a village chief who had some success in the village," the diplomat said. "He tried to use the village method in the city and people said ‘hello? It doesn’t work like that here’." Among the most debated of the reforms is how to make the AU pay for itself.

The AU currently functions mostly due to cash from foreign donors, who give the body 73% of its budget, excluding peacekeeping operations.

Kagame has championed a proposal approved in 2016 to levy a 0.2% tax on each country’s imports to finance the AU, which would provide the organisation with $1.2bn.

That has run into resistance from the continent’s five largest economies including Egypt, SA and Nigeria, whose contributions alone would make up 48% of the AU’s budget, said Elissa Jobson, an AU specialist at the International Crisis Group.

"Without those five countries, the levy does not make any sense," Jobson said.

Further complicating matters is opposition from the US, which says it is concerned the levy violates World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, said Liesl Louw-Vaudran of the Institute for Security Studies.

The summit is also expected to feature a joint denunciation of reported comments by US President Donald Trump deriding Africa as a continent of "shithole countries". On Friday, Trump asked Kagame to pass his "warmest regards" to other African heads of state, during a meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

But this is unlikely to appease leaders on the continent. Speaking before the summit opening, the chairperson of the AU commission, Moussa Faki, condemned the reported slur.

"Africa has not finished digesting the words of the president of the US, who shocked us profoundly with the message he conveyed of contempt, hatred and desire for marginalisation and exclusion," he told foreign ministers in an address.

Also on the agenda will be the many conflicts criss-crossing the continent, ranging from chaos in Libya and the Central African Republic, jihadist groups in parts of the Sahel and tensions in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Cameroon.

In December, war-torn South Sudan agreed to a "revitalisation" of its 2015 peace agreement, but that has been repeatedly violated.

In Somalia, the AU mission in the country is set to withdraw in December 2020; however, serious doubts remain about the ability of Somali forces to ensure their own security, in the face of continued Islamist attacks.

Meanwhile further discussion on the topic of illegal immigration and the existence of slave markets in Libya are expected, coming on the heels of November’s EU-Africa summit in Ivory Coast.

And Africa has not been immune to the ongoing split within the Gulf countries. Observers believe Faki and Kagame will attempt to ease these tension at the summit.

AFP