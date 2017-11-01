World / Africa

Visa-free movement gets legs in Central and Western Africa

01 November 2017 - 18:18 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/NARMADA GHARAT
Picture: 123RF/NARMADA GHARAT

Libreville — Six countries in Central and Western Africa have breathed life into long-running plans to allow visa-free movement of people among their nations.

At a summit in the Chadian capital of N’Djamena, the countries formally declared late on Tuesday that the scheme had now been ratified by all members.

The agreement gathers six francophone states — Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and the Republic of Congo — in a bloc called the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (Cemac).

The association, set up in 2000, has a potential market of 30-million consumers, many of whom, however, live in poverty.

The summit, in its statement, authorised a regional bank, the Development Bank of the Central African States, to allocate 1.7-billion CFA francs ($3.01m), "to support the application of the agreement".

Negotiations on the deal began more than 15 years ago, culminating in a draft agreement in 2013 that awaited ratification by all its members.

The process was hampered by fears by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon — oil-rich and relatively sparsely populated — that they would be swamped by an influx of job-seekers from poorer members.

Those two countries, along with Congo and the Central African Republic (CAR), completed the ratification process late in October. Cameroon applies the principle of "reciprocity", meaning that it provides visa-free access to citizens from countries that also provide the same rights for Cameroonians.

"There are genuine concerns about this agreement, but it’s the duty of the states in the subregion to overcome them," said Alain-Claude Bilie By Nze, the Gabonese government’s spokesperson.

Implementing the accord, he said, requires "three major elements: introducing biometric (ID) technology, co-ordination between police and security services among states in the sub-region and respecting labour regulations."

Visa-free access for workers will remove one of the many bureaucratic headaches for transport companies and other providers of cross-border services in the region.

However, Cemac gathers countries with widely ranging incomes and has a poor history of implementing major decisions touching on economic or monetary integration. Plans that remain on the shelf include the creation of a regional airline and a single passport.

AFP

Migrant bungling by home affairs officials hampers job creation

The Department of Home Affairs must start managing the influx of highly skilled workers more efficiently, writes Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi
National
19 days ago

SA comes in at just 87th in the Quality of Nationality Index

Europe continues to lead the index, with Germany first and France and Denmark tied in second place; the US is 29th
National
1 month ago

Why Vuyani Jarana is doomed to fail at SAA, even in the best-case scenario

The only success the airline’s new CEO could achieve would be to close it down altogether, writes Terry Markman
Opinion
2 months ago

SA visitors to India now need a visa with biometric validation

As per a directive from the High Commission of India in Pretoria, visas require fingerprints and facial images, either before leaving SA or on ...
National
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rise of the machines must be monitored, say ...
World
2.
Visa-free movement gets legs in Central and ...
World / Africa
3.
Nigeria to get $1bn crop-processing park thanks ...
World / Africa
4.
For many in Kenya, Raila Odinga is their ‘messiah’
World / Africa

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.