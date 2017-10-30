Kenya to announce result of election failed rerun on Monday afternoon

Nairobi — Kenya’s election commission said the result of a highly contentious presidential election will be announced on Monday afternoon, despite voting not taking place in 25 protest-hit constituencies.

"Having been satisfied that the results of the elections shall not be affected by voting in areas where the election was postponed, we therefore invite the presidential candidates for the announcement of the result at 3.30pm (12.30pm GMT) today," said Consolata Nkatha, the election board’s vice-chairperson.

The announcement will confirm a landslide win by President Uhuru Kenyatta after his chief rival, Raila Odinga, pulled out and called on followers to boycott the ballot, a move that was widely observed.

But low turnout is likely to tarnish the credibility of a vote that has deeply polarised the East African nation.

The announcement also confirmed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was dropping plans to re-run voting in four counties where opposition protesters managed to prevent hundreds of polling stations from opening, prompting violent clashes with police.

Nine people died in two days of angry protests, raising the number killed since the first election on August 8 to at least 49, which was later overturned, prompting Kenya’s worst political crisis in a decade.

AFP