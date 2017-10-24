World / Africa

Supreme court in Kenya will hear last-minute bid to challenge election re-run

Chief Justice David Maraga will hear a petition filed by human rights activists arguing that Kenya is not ready for Thursday’s re-run

24 October 2017
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Nairobi — Kenya’s supreme court said on Tuesday it would meet on the eve of the country’s presidential election re-run to hear a last-minute petition challenging the ballot.

Chief Justice David Maraga, who presided over the annulling of August’s original flawed vote, said he would hear a petition filed by human rights activists arguing that Kenya was not ready for Thursday’s re-run.

Maraga said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), as well as "all the presidential candidates", must submit their written submissions before the hearing.

Kenya’s disputed presidential poll has been beset by legal challenges, including one brought by opposition leader Raila Odinga, which led to the supreme court’s overturning President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory on September 1, and ordering a re-run within 60 days.

The supreme court’s decision to hear this latest petition, filed on Sunday, raises the possibility that Thursday’s election may be delayed.

"We are hoping they will cancel elections on October 26," said activist Khelef Khalifa of Muslims for Human Rights.

He filed the petition alongside Samwel Mohochi of the Kenya branch of the International Commission of Jurists, and Gacheke Gachihi — also known as Nahashon Kamau — of the Mathare Social Justice Centre in Nairobi.

The petitioners cite several arguments for delaying the vote. They include Odinga’s withdrawal from the re-run two weeks ago, which they say means the vote must be cancelled, and the IEBC chairperson’s own admission last week that "a free, fair and credible election" could not be guaranteed, as the constitution demands.

They argue that a delay of up to 90 days should be ordered by the supreme court.

The opposition as well as some analysts have also called for a delay, but Kenyatta has insisted that the vote should go ahead as planned despite Odinga’s boycott and continuing protests.

AFP

Kenya police use bullets to disperse protesters amid contested election re-run

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who is boycotting the re-run, saying it will not be free and fair, emphasises his call is for ‘peaceful ...
World
2 hours ago

FT EDITORIAL COMMENT: Kenya can ill-afford another flawed election

It would be better to delay Thursday’s poll in Kenya in favour of a more credible re-run
Opinion
11 hours ago

Kenya to charge opposition leader’s sister for attacks on election staff

The violent disruption of an election training session, incited by Raila Odinga’s sister, has stirred up fears of potential violence in this ...
World
1 day ago

CEO of Kenya’s election board goes on leave amid calls for him to be axed

Ezra Chiloba, who the opposition has demanded must be fired before a repeat presidential election, has announced he will take three weeks’ leave
World
4 days ago

