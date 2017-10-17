Pro-Biafran leader has ‘disappeared’ with his family crying foul

Abuja — The leader of a pro-Biafran group that wants to break away from Nigeria failed to show up in court on Tuesday as his treason trial resumed, an AFP reporter has said.

Nnamdi Kanu has not been seen for several weeks. His lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, told the federal high court in Abuja that his client was "in the custody of the [federal government]".

Kanu, who heads the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) movement, fighting for a separate state for the Igbo people, has not been seen in public since troops were deployed to the south-eastern city of Umuahia, which is the capital of Abia state, and the state’s commercial hub, Aba, last month. He has been on bail since April.

Ejiofor, told AFP on Monday: "Only the army can tell us where he is. Either they arrested him or they killed him. If he is alive, they should bring him to the court on Tuesday."

Justice ministry spokesperson Salihu Othman Isah said whether the trial went ahead depended on Kanu’s appearance and the judge. "I can’t tell you specifically what will happen."

Kanu’s disappearance has prompted renewed fears of violence in the restive south-east, which remains tense, 50 years after a declaration of independence sparked a brutal civil war.

He was first arrested in October 2015 and held in custody until April this year, despite repeated court rulings that he should be released. In Umuahia, which was once the capital of the self-styled republic of Biafra and where Kanu spent his childhood, the windows of the family home have been blown out. The ochre walls and the cars parked in front of the building are pitted with bullet holes, according to an AFP correspondent in the city.