Malawi president to probe vampire vigilantes as UN and US pull aid workers

Malawi is grappling with a vampire problem — specifically, bands of murderous vigilantes who have killed seven people in recent weeks, acting on suspicions that they had tried to obtain human blood to drink in witchcraft rituals.

This is not the first time rumours of vampire activity have sowed havoc in the country.

In response to the latest incidents, the UN has pulled its staff from the south of the country where the killings have taken place, and the US has withdrawn a Peace Corp team that was active in the area.

Malawian President Peter Mutharika has said there will be a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, a 5pm-7am curfew is in force.

Mulanje, towards the south of Malawi, on the border with Mozambique, is the centre of the attacks, though three other districts have also been affected.