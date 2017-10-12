World / Africa

Malawi president to probe vampire vigilantes as UN and US pull aid workers

12 October 2017 - 13:14 Agency Staff
Peter Mutharika, President of Malawi. Picture: LUCAS JACKSON/ REUTERS
Peter Mutharika, President of Malawi. Picture: LUCAS JACKSON/ REUTERS

Malawi is grappling with a vampire problem — specifically, bands of murderous vigilantes who have killed seven people in recent weeks, acting on suspicions that they had tried to obtain human blood to drink in witchcraft rituals.

This is not the first time rumours of vampire activity have sowed havoc in the country.

In response to the latest incidents, the UN has pulled its staff from the south of the country where the killings have taken place, and the US has withdrawn a Peace Corp team that was active in the area.

Malawian President Peter Mutharika has said there will be a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, a 5pm-7am curfew is in force.

Mulanje, towards the south of Malawi, on the border with Mozambique, is the centre of the attacks, though three other districts have also been affected.

Similar rumours of vampires swept southern Malawi in 2002.

Those rumours also led to vigilante killings, and strangers especially were suspected of being involved in witchcraft.

There was a political twist, in the form of rumours that the government was colluding with aid agencies, swapping blood for food, the BBC reported at the time.

Then-president Bakili Muluzi accused the opposition of spreading those rumours.

The UN Department on Safety and Security (UNDSS) said the current rumours appeared to have originated in Mozambique but it was unclear what sparked them.

It said some NGOs had pulled personnel from the districts and temporarily suspended their programmes but did not name the organisations.

AFP and Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
The next DRC election will not happen before 2019
World / Africa
2.
Malawi president to probe vampire vigilantes as ...
World / Africa
3.
Austria to take a step to the right in Sunday’s ...
World / Asia
4.
Rival factions Hamas and Fatah agree on aspects ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Political murders show how little has changed in SA
Opinion / Columnists

Mbalula seeks SANDF’s help to combat crime in Gauteng and Western Cape
National

Turkish police fire teargas at group commemorating second anniversary of IS ...
World / Middle East

TOM EATON: When evil is in the eye of the beholder
Lifestyle

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: The brutal shooting of uncle Errol
Lifestyle

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.