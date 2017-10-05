World / Africa

Nigeria’s oil minister details state oil company deals he never approved

05 October 2017 - 11:54 Elisha Bala-Gbogbo
Nigeria's oil minister and Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries president Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu (left) and Opec secretary general Abdullah al-Badri address a news conference after the latest meeting of oil ministers in Vienna, Austria. Picture: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER
Nigeria's oil minister and Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries president Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu (left) and Opec secretary general Abdullah al-Badri address a news conference after the latest meeting of oil ministers in Vienna, Austria. Picture: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

Abuja — Nigeria’s oil minister sent a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, listing at least $24bn worth of contracts involving the state oil company that he said were never discussed with him or the firm’s board, a copy of the document shows.

Emmanuel Kachikwu, the state minister for petroleum resources, complained in the seven-page, August 30 letter to Buhari that during the more than one-year tenure of Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) group MD Maikanti Baru, no contracts had been submitted to the board for approval despite a legal requirement that "all contracts above $20m would need to be reviewed and approved by the board of the NNPC."

"The communication under reference is a normal procedural correspondence by the minister to the president relating to developments in parastatals under his supervision," the oil ministry said in an e-mailed statement, without giving any further information. A spokesperson at the NNPC didn’t immediately respond to calls and a text message seeking comment. Two spokespersons at the presidency weren’t available for comment.

Nigeria, Africa’s biggest oil producer, derives most of its export earnings from crude. State-owned NNPC has in the past been criticised for a lack of transparency and corruption. In 2013, Lamido Sanusi, the central bank governor at the time, alleged the company, then managed by a predecessor of Baru, had retained at least $12bn of revenue that was due to the government. The NNPC has denied any wrongdoing.

Crude contracts

Kachikwu listed a range of contracts including that for a national fuel-pipeline network, production service contracts and so-called crude term contracts awarded to companies selling crude on behalf of the parties of the joint ventures between the NNPC and international oil companies.

"Contracts of those sizes need to be approved by one of two bodies; the NNPC board or the cabinet. Kachikwu sits on both and if he did not know about them, then something is terribly wrong," said Cheta Nwanze, an analyst at Lagos-based advisory SBM Intelligence. "This is a setback for ongoing oil industry reforms and Nigeria will be poorer for it in terms of transparency and accountability."

In the letter, Kachikwu said he had learnt about NNPC appointments through the media rather than from Baru, who should have consulted him. This was "blatant insubordination" because the company falls under the oil ministry’s supervision, he said.

He asked Buhari to "instruct" Baru to follow due process in the management of the NNPC and that "recently announced organisation changes be suspended until the GMD, myself and the board have made relevant input to same."

ThisDay newspaper reported on the letter earlier.

Nigerian legislators appointed a committee during Wednesday’s proceedings to investigate the allegations made by Kachikwu, Senate president Bukola Saraki said.

"They must be investigated and the report brought back to us as soon as possible," he said.

Bloomberg

Brains and AI, rather than oil, should fuel Russia’s economy

Russia’s decades-old obsession with hardware may have restricted its ability to develop the human software needed to compete, writes John ...
World
6 hours ago

Russia might extend oil cut deal Opec, Vladimir Putin says

Russia, which relies on energy for more than one-third of its budget revenue, reached a historic accord in 2016 with Opec to cut production, hoping ...
World
20 hours ago

SacOil to buy fuel distributor Belton Park

Company adds wholesaler to new line-up of offerings in a bid to strengthen logistics and diversify assets while preparing for planned move into retail
Companies
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Households worldwide improve energy efficiency by ...
World / Europe
2.
How much damage could Kim Jong-un do if he nukes ...
World / Asia
3.
Central African Republic militants are using rape ...
World / Africa
4.
La Nina holds out slim hope for the ...
World

Related Articles

Russia might extend oil cut deal Opec, Vladimir Putin says
World

Oil-rich Saudi Arabia to supply cheapest solar power ever recorded
World / Middle East

BP experiments with blockchain for oil and gas trading
Companies / Energy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.