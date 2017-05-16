Kenya down to less than one day’s worth of maize reserves

Nairobi — Kenya’s reserves of maize dropped to less than a day’s worth of consumption after stocks of the staple grain were released to millers, the National Cereals and Produce Board said.

The reserve currently stands at 50,000 90kg bags, equivalent to 4,500 tonnes, the board’s MD, Newton Terer, said by phone on Tuesday in Nairobi. The board released about 36,000 tonnes to millers last week, he said.

The board is awaiting information from the agriculture ministry about how the reserve will be restocked, Terer said, declining to comment further. On Tuesday, agriculture secretary Willy Bett cancelled a second briefing in as many days that had been scheduled to discuss food security in the East African nation.

Kenya had insufficient rain in crop-growing areas in March and April, the Kenya Meteorological Department said on Monday in a preliminary assessment of the March-May so-called long rains. Most weather stations reported receiving less than 75% of their seasonal long-term average, it said.

"The depressed rainfall over most agricultural areas in the country has resulted in poor crop performance and even crop failure in some regions," it said.

Kenya consumes about 288,000 tonnes of maize per month, according to the Cereal Millers Association, an industry body. Of that amount, about 135,000 tonnes is packaged and sold by millers, the association’s chairperson, Nick Hutchinson, said in an interview on Tuesday.

Agriculture ministry principal secretary Richard Lesiyampe did not answer his cellphone when Bloomberg called him seeking comment.

