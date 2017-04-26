Ghana rules out cutting prices paid to farmers for new harvest

Abidjan — Ghana’s cocoa regulator ruled out cutting the price it pays farmers for the new harvest that starts in October, at a time when nations are working together to stem a rout in prices.

The amount paid to farmers in the world’s second-biggest grower will be unchanged and may even rise in the new season, Joseph Aidoo, CEO of the Ghana Cocoa Board, said in Abidjan, the commercial capital of neighbouring Ivory Coast.

Aidoo was attending an emergency meeting of International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO) members, at which they agreed to co-ordinate production strategies to fight a plunge in prices that has pushed London futures to a five-year low. Aidoo’s comments come after top producer Ivory Coast said in March that it would lower the price it pays farmers for the smaller of two annual harvests starting this month. It was the first cut since the country reformed the industry in 2012.

"This is the price we have now for Ghana," Aidoo said in an interview. "We will maintain it or we will go up a little. Ghana never goes down."

At the beginning of the season in October, Ghana’s regulator set a price equivalent to 7,600 cedi ($1,794) a tonne. Futures in London have since fallen by a third to £1,450 ($1,857) a tonne amid forecasts for a glut.

Shortfalls between market prices and farmers’ pay will be met from Ghana’s stabilisation fund, Aidoo said. He declined to comment on the fund’s available reserves: "At some point, if the price continues to fall, it will exhaust our stabilisation fund and we could be in trouble. So far, we’re managing."

Ghana lost almost $1bn in export revenue over the past six months due to falling prices, Aidoo said. He was appointed head of the regulator in January by President Nana Akufo-Addo, whose New Patriotic Party pledged to boost growth by investing in agriculture. The government wants to increase cocoa output from about 850,000 tonnes this season to more than 1-million next year.

Cocoa-growing nations are also planning to promote local consumption of chocolate, ICCO chairman Luis Valverde said on Monday. This week, the association is inaugurating its new headquarters in Ivory Coast after 44 years in London.

Producing countries’ plans to reverse tumbling prices don’t imply output cuts, Valverde said in an interview. Instead, improved transparency by cocoa producers and users will assist growers’ production strategies.

Bloomberg