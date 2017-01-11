Zimbabwe’s farmers turn to capturing rain as drought bites

Big benefit, big cost

To take him through the dry season, Matongo has installed one concrete tank and two steel ones with a combined capacity of more than 10,000 litres. His family uses the water collected from the rooftops mainly for drinking and cooking and augments it with water from a borehole well, he says.

Water from the borehole usually is used for gardening and livestock, bathing and laundry, Matongo says. But the borehole produces so little water at the peak of the dry season that storing rainwater has become a necessity.

Nevertheless, rainwater harvesting has been slow to gain widespread traction in the region of 80,000 people, where much of the land is barren apart from drought-resistant acacia and mopani trees.

Only about 5% of households have installed the systems, largely because most cannot afford them, Matongo says.

He paid for his system, which cost more than $1,000, using profits from a small business he owns.

While Zimbabwe’s Meteorological Services Department has forecast higher-than-average rainfall in the current summer growing season, it has also warned farmers to "expect and plan for one form of drought or another".

"There is a need to continue with water-harvesting programmes already under way. We should keep in mind that there are indications of deterioration in the rainfall amounts as the season progresses," the meteorological department said in its seasonal climate outlook released late last year.

Rainwater harvesting is being encouraged by Blessing Zimunya, a traditional leader in the village of Chitora, south of Mutare city, who says he is urging local people to save as much water as possible during the rainy season.

"Rainwater harvesting is now very important but many people do not have the money to buy or build the tanks," Zimunya says.

His three tanks, with a combined capacity of 3,000 litres, cost more than $900, he says.

"With this past drought, water was very scarce and we have realised that every drop counts."

Creative options

In addition to harvesting water for household use, there is a need for people to construct dams to save water for livestock, says Leonard Madanhire, a villager in the farming community of Gutaurare.

"Our small dam here is almost (filled in) with sand and as villagers we are planning to work together to remove the sand and increase its capacity to hold more water," Madanhire says.

Again, funding is an issue. "We need money to hire a dam scoop, but we don’t have the money. This is the only dam in the area serving livestock for more than 100 households," he says.

Water harvesting systems can be very effective in rural areas because a lot of space is available for their construction, says Peter Makwanya, a climate change researcher and lecturer at Zimbabwe Open University.