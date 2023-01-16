Jailed Iranian American pleads with Biden to secure his release

Traffic levels in China are rebounding from record lows after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, resulting in stronger demand for crude and oil products.
Eskom has a history of financial mismanagement and inefficiencies, and it’s not clear how the increase in revenue will address these issues or benefit the public.
The restructuring comes after a further decline in cigarette sales in SA, it says
Steenhuisen is the only candidate who has thus far accepted nomination for the top job in the party
Handelsblatt reported that local politicians from the centre-left SPD to the centre-right CDU expressed concern about the allegations, calling for inquiries by Tesla and the local government
Higher inflation expectations and related wage demands, as well as a weaker rand-dollar exchange rate, present upside risk to underlying inflation
In 2023 the focus will be on getting hybrid work right, as well as employees’ wellbeing
Turkey says Sweden must do more to tackle terrorist support among a Kurdish population of about 100,000, and to extradite suspects
The crowds are not returning to 15-man code matches in the numbers that used to make the big stadiums feel more populated than is the case now
An Iranian American imprisoned in Iran for more than seven years on spying charges that the US rejects as baseless appealed to US President Joe Biden on Monday to bring him home and said he was starting a seven-day hunger strike.
Siamak Namazi made the plea in a letter to Biden seven years to the day that Iran released five other US citizens in a prisoner exchange choreographed to coincide with the implementation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
“When the Obama administration unconscionably left me in peril and freed the other American citizens Iran held hostage on January 16, 2016, the US government promised my family to have me safely home within weeks,” Namazi, 51, said in the letter to Biden released by his lawyer, Jared Genser.
“Yet seven years and two presidents later, I remain caged in Tehran's notorious Evin prison,” he added.
Namazi asked Biden to spend one minute a day for the next week thinking about the suffering of US citizens detained in Iran, who include environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, 67, who also has British nationality, and businessman Emad Shargi, 58.
Namazi, whose father was allowed to leave Iran in October for medical treatment after being detained on espionage-related charges rejected by Washington, said he would be on a hunger strike for the same seven days.
“All I want sir, is one minute of your days' time for the next seven days devoted to thinking about the tribulations of the US hostages in Iran,” he added. “Just a single minute of your time for each year of my life that I lost in Evin prison after the US government could have saved me but didn't.”
Asked for comment, a White House national security council spokesperson said the government was committed to securing Namazi's freedom.
“We are working tirelessly to bring him home with all US citizens who are wrongfully detained in Iran,” the spokesperson said.
“Iran's wrongful detention of US citizens for use as political leverage is outrageous.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Jailed Iranian American pleads with Biden to secure his release
Siamak Namazi made the plea seven years to the day that Iran released five other US citizens in a prisoner exchange
An Iranian American imprisoned in Iran for more than seven years on spying charges that the US rejects as baseless appealed to US President Joe Biden on Monday to bring him home and said he was starting a seven-day hunger strike.
Siamak Namazi made the plea in a letter to Biden seven years to the day that Iran released five other US citizens in a prisoner exchange choreographed to coincide with the implementation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
“When the Obama administration unconscionably left me in peril and freed the other American citizens Iran held hostage on January 16, 2016, the US government promised my family to have me safely home within weeks,” Namazi, 51, said in the letter to Biden released by his lawyer, Jared Genser.
“Yet seven years and two presidents later, I remain caged in Tehran's notorious Evin prison,” he added.
Namazi asked Biden to spend one minute a day for the next week thinking about the suffering of US citizens detained in Iran, who include environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, 67, who also has British nationality, and businessman Emad Shargi, 58.
Namazi, whose father was allowed to leave Iran in October for medical treatment after being detained on espionage-related charges rejected by Washington, said he would be on a hunger strike for the same seven days.
“All I want sir, is one minute of your days' time for the next seven days devoted to thinking about the tribulations of the US hostages in Iran,” he added. “Just a single minute of your time for each year of my life that I lost in Evin prison after the US government could have saved me but didn't.”
Asked for comment, a White House national security council spokesperson said the government was committed to securing Namazi's freedom.
“We are working tirelessly to bring him home with all US citizens who are wrongfully detained in Iran,” the spokesperson said.
“Iran's wrongful detention of US citizens for use as political leverage is outrageous.”
Reuters
Calm returns to Iranian prison after fire kills four
Iran executes British-Iranian accused of spying
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Biden signs executive order to punish wrongful detention of Americans abroad
Two British-Iranians released after debt paid
Iran frees American held since 2018 in prisoner swap
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.