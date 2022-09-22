×

World

Russia’s foreign minister set to face lashing at UN Security Council meeting

22 September 2022 - 09:22 Reuters
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. Picture: REUTERS
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will face off on Thursday with his Ukrainian and Western counterparts, including US secretary of state Antony Blinken, when the UN Security Council meets over atrocities committed in Ukraine.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan will brief the 15-member body, which is meeting during the annual gathering of world leaders for the UN General Assembly.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 as the Security Council met in New York to discuss Western concerns that Moscow was planning such a move.

“A crime has been committed against Ukraine, and we demand just punishment,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky told the assembly on Wednesday in a recorded video. “The crime was committed against the lives of our people. The crime was committed against the dignity of our women and men.”

Ukraine, the US and others have accused Russia of war crimes in Ukraine. Russia denies targeting civilians during what it calls its “special military operation”, describing accusations of human rights abuses as a smear campaign.

The Security Council meets a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilisation of hundreds of thousands of Russians to fight in Ukraine, moved to annex swathes of Ukrainian territory and threatened to use nuclear weapons.

The council has been unable to take any meaningful action on Ukraine because Russia is a permanent veto-wielding member along with the US, France, Britain and China. The meeting on Thursday will be at least the 20th time the Security Council has met on Ukraine in 2022.

After Guterres and Khan brief, the 15 council members will speak, followed by Ukraine, several European countries, Belarus and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

In July, Lavrov walked out of a meeting of the Group of 20 foreign ministers in Indonesia when he was faced with calls for an end to the war and criticism over the conflict fuelling a global food crisis. Lavrov denounced the West for “frenzied criticism”.

While it was unlikely Russia’s seat at the UN Security Council would be left empty during the meeting, it was unclear how long Lavrov might stay in the chamber.

Ukraine’s chief war crimes prosecutor told Reuters in August his office is investigating almost 26,000 suspected war crimes cases committed since Russia’s invasion and has charged 135 people.

Ukrainian officials said last week they had found hundreds of bodies, some with their hands tied behind their backs, buried in territory near the northeastern town of Izium recaptured from Russian forces, in what Zelensky called proof of war crimes by the invaders.

The head of the pro-Russian administration, which abandoned the area a week earlier, accused Ukrainians of staging the atrocities in Izium.

This week, the office of the UN high commissioner for human rights recorded 5,916 civilians killed and 8,616 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict. 

Reuters

 

Ukraine invasion ‘should make your blood run cold, Biden tells UN

'A permanent member of the UN Security Council invaded its neighbour' in violation of UN's core tenets, says US president
World
13 hours ago

Ukraine says mass grave found in Izium

Thousands of Russian troops fled Izium last weekend after occupying the city and using it as a logistics hub in the Kharkiv region
World
5 days ago

Russia’s Lavrov chides Truss over Ukraine stance

The foreign minister says the new prime minister’s approach will not help Britain on the global stage
World
2 weeks ago
