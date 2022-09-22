Russia’s foreign minister set to face lashing at UN Security Council meeting

The US Federal Reserve has flagged more interest rate hikes
Thursday, September 22 2022
FSCA favours central body to find beneficiaries of unclaimed funds such as pension savings
DA-led coalition ousts Johnson for failing to do oversight on service delivery
Business Day TV speaks to Andre Botha from TreasuryOne
Barrick CEO Mark Bristow tells Denver Gold Forum that world at ‘inflection point’ amid uncertainty
An exodus of professionals to countries such as the US, UK and Canada has left companies scrambling
His model has correctly predicted the winners of the past two World Cups
Most people are visiting virtual worlds through plain old screens. Mark Zuckerberg needs to plan accordingly
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will face off on Thursday with his Ukrainian and Western counterparts, including US secretary of state Antony Blinken, when the UN Security Council meets over atrocities committed in Ukraine.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan will brief the 15-member body, which is meeting during the annual gathering of world leaders for the UN General Assembly.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 as the Security Council met in New York to discuss Western concerns that Moscow was planning such a move.
“A crime has been committed against Ukraine, and we demand just punishment,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky told the assembly on Wednesday in a recorded video. “The crime was committed against the lives of our people. The crime was committed against the dignity of our women and men.”
Ukraine, the US and others have accused Russia of war crimes in Ukraine. Russia denies targeting civilians during what it calls its “special military operation”, describing accusations of human rights abuses as a smear campaign.
The Security Council meets a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilisation of hundreds of thousands of Russians to fight in Ukraine, moved to annex swathes of Ukrainian territory and threatened to use nuclear weapons.
The council has been unable to take any meaningful action on Ukraine because Russia is a permanent veto-wielding member along with the US, France, Britain and China. The meeting on Thursday will be at least the 20th time the Security Council has met on Ukraine in 2022.
After Guterres and Khan brief, the 15 council members will speak, followed by Ukraine, several European countries, Belarus and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
In July, Lavrov walked out of a meeting of the Group of 20 foreign ministers in Indonesia when he was faced with calls for an end to the war and criticism over the conflict fuelling a global food crisis. Lavrov denounced the West for “frenzied criticism”.
While it was unlikely Russia’s seat at the UN Security Council would be left empty during the meeting, it was unclear how long Lavrov might stay in the chamber.
Ukraine’s chief war crimes prosecutor told Reuters in August his office is investigating almost 26,000 suspected war crimes cases committed since Russia’s invasion and has charged 135 people.
Ukrainian officials said last week they had found hundreds of bodies, some with their hands tied behind their backs, buried in territory near the northeastern town of Izium recaptured from Russian forces, in what Zelensky called proof of war crimes by the invaders.
The head of the pro-Russian administration, which abandoned the area a week earlier, accused Ukrainians of staging the atrocities in Izium.
This week, the office of the UN high commissioner for human rights recorded 5,916 civilians killed and 8,616 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russia’s foreign minister set to face lashing at UN Security Council meeting
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will face off on Thursday with his Ukrainian and Western counterparts, including US secretary of state Antony Blinken, when the UN Security Council meets over atrocities committed in Ukraine.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan will brief the 15-member body, which is meeting during the annual gathering of world leaders for the UN General Assembly.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 as the Security Council met in New York to discuss Western concerns that Moscow was planning such a move.
“A crime has been committed against Ukraine, and we demand just punishment,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky told the assembly on Wednesday in a recorded video. “The crime was committed against the lives of our people. The crime was committed against the dignity of our women and men.”
Ukraine, the US and others have accused Russia of war crimes in Ukraine. Russia denies targeting civilians during what it calls its “special military operation”, describing accusations of human rights abuses as a smear campaign.
The Security Council meets a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilisation of hundreds of thousands of Russians to fight in Ukraine, moved to annex swathes of Ukrainian territory and threatened to use nuclear weapons.
The council has been unable to take any meaningful action on Ukraine because Russia is a permanent veto-wielding member along with the US, France, Britain and China. The meeting on Thursday will be at least the 20th time the Security Council has met on Ukraine in 2022.
After Guterres and Khan brief, the 15 council members will speak, followed by Ukraine, several European countries, Belarus and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
In July, Lavrov walked out of a meeting of the Group of 20 foreign ministers in Indonesia when he was faced with calls for an end to the war and criticism over the conflict fuelling a global food crisis. Lavrov denounced the West for “frenzied criticism”.
While it was unlikely Russia’s seat at the UN Security Council would be left empty during the meeting, it was unclear how long Lavrov might stay in the chamber.
Ukraine’s chief war crimes prosecutor told Reuters in August his office is investigating almost 26,000 suspected war crimes cases committed since Russia’s invasion and has charged 135 people.
Ukrainian officials said last week they had found hundreds of bodies, some with their hands tied behind their backs, buried in territory near the northeastern town of Izium recaptured from Russian forces, in what Zelensky called proof of war crimes by the invaders.
The head of the pro-Russian administration, which abandoned the area a week earlier, accused Ukrainians of staging the atrocities in Izium.
This week, the office of the UN high commissioner for human rights recorded 5,916 civilians killed and 8,616 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict.
Reuters
Ukraine invasion ‘should make your blood run cold, Biden tells UN
Ukraine says mass grave found in Izium
Russia’s Lavrov chides Truss over Ukraine stance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
IAEA chief leaves team at Zaporizhia nuclear plant after brief inspection
Russia and US ready to discuss prisoner exchange
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.