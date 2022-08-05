Russia and US ready to discuss prisoner exchange

Prices have come under pressure this week as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on economic growth and demand
Russian foreign minister says President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden had previously agreed on a diplomatic channel that should be used to discuss potential prisoner exchanges
Russia and the US said on Friday they were ready to discuss a prisoner swap, a day after a Russian court sentenced basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison for a drugs offence.
The case against Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and Women's National Basketball Association star, plunged her into a geopolitical maelstrom after Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden had previously agreed on a diplomatic channel that should be used to discuss potential prisoner exchanges.
“We are ready to discuss this topic, but within the framework of the channel that was agreed upon by presidents Putin and Biden,” Lavrov said during a visit to Cambodia.
“If the Americans decide to once again resort to public diplomacy..., that is their business and I would even say that it is their problem.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was prepared to engage with Moscow through the established diplomatic channels. He said Griner’s conviction highlighted her wrongful detention by Russia and further compounded the injustice that had been done to her.
The Kremlin had previously warned the US against turning to “megaphone diplomacy” in the case of Griner, saying it could only derail efforts to secure a potential swap.
Griner’s sentence — which Biden called “unacceptable” — could pave the way for a prisoner swap that would include the 31-year-old athlete and a prolific Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison term in the US.
The US has already made what Blinken called a “substantial offer” to secure the release of Americans detained in Russia, including Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan.
‘A serious proposal’
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said after Griner’s sentencing that the US had made Russia a serious proposal.
“We urge them to accept it,” he said. “They should have accepted it weeks ago when we first made it.”
Kirby did not provide further detail on the US proposal.
Washington has offered to exchange Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout for Griner and Whelan, sources familiar with the situation have told Reuters.
Russia had tried to add convicted murderer Vadim Krasikov, imprisoned in Germany, to the proposed swap, a source familiar with the proceedings also told Reuters.
Russia and the US staged a prisoner swap in April, trading former Marine Trevor Reed for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year sentence in the US.
Griner was arrested on February 17 at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.
The US argued she was wrongly detained and being used as a political bargaining chip by Moscow. Russian officials dismissed the US claims, saying Griner had broken Russian law and should be judged accordingly.
Griner, who had been prescribed medical cannabis in the US to relieve pain from chronic injuries, said she had made an honest mistake by inadvertently packing her vape cartridges as she rushed to make her flight.
She pled guilty to the changes against her but insisted that she did not intend to break Russian law.
Cannabis is illegal in Russia for both medicinal and recreational purposes.
Reuters
Reuters
