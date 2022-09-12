×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Fight against killer diseases bounces back but not enough yet

12 September 2022 - 17:02 Jennifer Rigby
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

London — Efforts to tackle HIV/Aids, tuberculosis and malaria began to recover last year after being hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, but the world is still not on track to defeat these killer diseases, according to a report.

In its 2021 report, released on Monday, the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria said the numbers of people reached with treatment and prevention efforts rebounded last year after declining for the first time in almost 20 years in 2020.

However, all the ground lost has not been regained, said Peter Sands, head of the fund, a public/private alliance based in Geneva.

“Most countries have done an impressive job of bouncing back from the terrible disruption of 2020 ... but we are not where we want to be. Far too many people are still dying of these diseases,” he said last week.

For example, the numbers treated for tuberculosis fell by 19% in 2020, to 4.5-million. In 2021, this went back up by 12%, to 5.3-million — still just below the 5.5-million on treatment prepandemic. While malaria and Aids programmes did exceed 2019 levels, the pandemic’s impact means they are still off-track on the aim of ending the diseases by 2030.

Sands warned that the impact of the global food crisis, worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, would make the situation worse.

Infectious diseases are usually much deadlier for people whose bodies are weakened by malnutrition, and they also do not respond as well to treatment or prevention efforts. As such, Sands said it was “likely” that the fund would have to work with partners to provide more nutritional support than it has before to continue to save lives.

The report estimates that the fund’s work with countries has saved about 50-million lives since its inception in 2002. It spent $4.4bn to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on its key areas, and fight the pandemic, from March 2020 on.

To continue its work, it aims to raise $18bn for its next three-year funding cycle, from governments, civil society and the private sector. It has already raised more than a third of the total and there are plans for a pledging conference next week, hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Reuters

Malaria vaccine data boosts case for a booster shot

New shot is found to maintain high efficacy after four doses
News
4 days ago

BJORN LOMBORG: Climate change chasm between rich and poor countries is growing

While many people's financial and social reserves on are on zero, the chattering classes are focusing on net zero
Opinion
23 hours ago

Nigeria tasks Africa’s richest man to head the fight against malaria

Aliko Dangote to lead a panel set up to find ways to cut resurgent malaria’s prevalence in Nigeria
News
3 weeks ago

Top scientist warns doctors still prescribing ineffective Covid-19 treatments

Former government adviser Salim Abdool Karim warns of ongoing use of non-efficacious treatments
National
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Queen Elizabeth: world reacts to death of monarch
World / Europe
2.
Gambia investigates if child deaths are linked to ...
World / Africa
3.
India is expanding coal, but still looking at a ...
World / Asia
4.
EU to assist with military support to Mozambique
World / Africa
5.
Mexican loan apps lure young people into ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Scientists advise government to vaccinate high risk 5-11-year-olds against ...

National / Health

TODD MALONE: Why we need to put choice at the centre of HIV prevention

Opinion

MAMOKETE LIJANE: When the unthinkable happens, followed by the inexplicable

Opinion / Columnists

Africa must boost pharmaceutical output, says US global Aids co-ordinator

National / Health

Covid-19 reversed SA’s hard-won gains in limiting Aids deaths

National / Health

SA regresses in efforts to protect people with HIV from TB

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.