×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Health

Top scientist warns doctors still prescribing ineffective Covid-19 treatments

BL Premium
17 August 2022 - 23:00 Tamar Kahn

Doctors are continuing to prescribe ineffective Covid-19 treatments such as ivermectin despite the mounting evidence that they do not work, top scientist Salim Abdool Karim has warned in an editorial published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday.

Karim is an internationally recognised epidemiologist at the University of KwaZulu-Natal who previously led a team of scientists advising the government on Covid-19. His editorial accompanied a US study, called Covid-OUT, that found three repurposed generic drugs — the anti-parasitic ivermectin, the antidepressant fluvoxamine and the diabetes treatment metformin — did not prevent high-risk patients with confirmed Covid-19 from developing severe illness...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.