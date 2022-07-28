Viktor Bout touted for prisoner swap between Russia and US

Rand touches best level in four weeks
Besides a lack of climate finance at a global scale, far too little — about 3% — of this already limited finance flows to Africa
Gudiwa Gavaza is joined by Prof Sampson Mamphweli, director of the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies at Stellenbosch University
The president has urged delegates to the party's policy conference to come up with solutions to create jobs, end corruption and serve the people
While its satellite dish business has slowed, demand for Ellies’ inverter and solar power products has grown
The steep rise in interest rates since January is expected to subdue the demand for household credit
Industry body says cheap tyres from China limits the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers
Mexico’s economy ministry pointed to its earlier remarks on how it aimed to resolve the dispute via consultations
Mentor says desperate New Zealand will have a lot to play for when old foes clash in Tests at Mbombela and Ellis Park
Ramaphosa celebrates with Banyana Banyana, showdown at the KwaZulu-Natal elective conference, wildfires scorch California, Macron in Cameroon, and more
London — Russia on Thursday said there was no deal yet with the US on swapping detained US basketball star Brittney Griner and a former marine for Viktor Bout, a jailed Russian cast by prosecutors as one of the world’s most prolific arms dealers.
Secretary of state Antony Blinken said the US had made a “substantial offer” to Russia to release US citizens held in Russia, and a source said that Washington was willing to exchange Bout, known as the “Merchant of Death”.
Bout supplied arms and ammunition to African dictators and warlords, often in violation of UN arms embargoes. He lived in SA and Swaziland, from where he ran his international business network in the mid- to late-1990s. Bout left SA after the US requested his extradition on money-laundering charges. He was arrested in Thailand in March 2008 and extradited to the US.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed surprise at the public remarks from Blinken. Russia has repeatedly cautioned Washington that such discussions are best conducted in private.
“So far there are no agreements in this area,” Peskov told reporters in Moscow. “When discussing such topics, you don't conduct information attacks.”
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova indicated that talks on prisoner exchanges had been going on for some time but without a result.
Families of hostages and detainees have been increasing pressure on US President Joe Biden, most recently in the case of two-time Olympic medallist Griner, who has been held since February. This may explain Washington's eagerness to make public statements about the negotiations.
For the two former Cold War foes, now grappling with the worst relations in a generation due to the war in Ukraine, the exchange would mark one of the more extraordinary prisoner swaps in their history.
Griner, a Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.
Griner has pleaded guilty to the charges against her but has denied that she intended to break Russian law.
“I do plead guilty because of the actions that have happened but again, I did not intend to smuggle or bring any substance into Russia,” she told a Russian court on Wednesday.
Griner said she still did not understand how the vape cartridges containing hashish oil could have ended up in her luggage. The next hearing is set for August 2.
But she is unlikely to be swapped until there is a verdict — that could happen by mid August, her lawyers said.
“From a legal point of view, an exchange is only possible after a court verdict,” Griner’s lawyer in Russia, Maria Blagovolina, said in a statement.
The other American, former Marine Paul Whelan, who holds US, British, Canadian and Irish passports, was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in jail for spying.
Russia said Whelan was caught with classified information in a Moscow hotel room where agents from the Federal Security Service detained him on December 28, 2018. He denies that he committed espionage.
Bout
Bout, a former Soviet military translator who the US said became one of the world’s pre-eminent arms dealers, is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the US. He has always proclaimed his innocence.
The subject of the book Merchant of Death and the inspiration for Nicolas Cage’s character in the 2005 movie Lord of War, Bout supplied military-grade weaponry to conflict zones around the world, according to US prosecutors.
In his arrest in Bangkok, US Drug Enforcement Administration informants posed as representatives of the Colombian rebel group Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or Farc.
Russia has said that the case against him was fabricated by US special services.
A federal jury in 2011 found Bout guilty on charges including conspiracy to kill US nationals and officers and conspiring to acquire and use anti-aircraft missiles. He was sentenced in 2012 to 25 years in prison.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Viktor Bout touted for prisoner swap between Russia and US
Bout supplied arms and ammunition to African dictators and warlords, often in violation of UN arms embargoes
London — Russia on Thursday said there was no deal yet with the US on swapping detained US basketball star Brittney Griner and a former marine for Viktor Bout, a jailed Russian cast by prosecutors as one of the world’s most prolific arms dealers.
Secretary of state Antony Blinken said the US had made a “substantial offer” to Russia to release US citizens held in Russia, and a source said that Washington was willing to exchange Bout, known as the “Merchant of Death”.
Bout supplied arms and ammunition to African dictators and warlords, often in violation of UN arms embargoes. He lived in SA and Swaziland, from where he ran his international business network in the mid- to late-1990s. Bout left SA after the US requested his extradition on money-laundering charges. He was arrested in Thailand in March 2008 and extradited to the US.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed surprise at the public remarks from Blinken. Russia has repeatedly cautioned Washington that such discussions are best conducted in private.
“So far there are no agreements in this area,” Peskov told reporters in Moscow. “When discussing such topics, you don't conduct information attacks.”
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova indicated that talks on prisoner exchanges had been going on for some time but without a result.
Families of hostages and detainees have been increasing pressure on US President Joe Biden, most recently in the case of two-time Olympic medallist Griner, who has been held since February. This may explain Washington's eagerness to make public statements about the negotiations.
For the two former Cold War foes, now grappling with the worst relations in a generation due to the war in Ukraine, the exchange would mark one of the more extraordinary prisoner swaps in their history.
Griner, a Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.
Griner has pleaded guilty to the charges against her but has denied that she intended to break Russian law.
“I do plead guilty because of the actions that have happened but again, I did not intend to smuggle or bring any substance into Russia,” she told a Russian court on Wednesday.
Griner said she still did not understand how the vape cartridges containing hashish oil could have ended up in her luggage. The next hearing is set for August 2.
But she is unlikely to be swapped until there is a verdict — that could happen by mid August, her lawyers said.
“From a legal point of view, an exchange is only possible after a court verdict,” Griner’s lawyer in Russia, Maria Blagovolina, said in a statement.
The other American, former Marine Paul Whelan, who holds US, British, Canadian and Irish passports, was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in jail for spying.
Russia said Whelan was caught with classified information in a Moscow hotel room where agents from the Federal Security Service detained him on December 28, 2018. He denies that he committed espionage.
Bout
Bout, a former Soviet military translator who the US said became one of the world’s pre-eminent arms dealers, is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the US. He has always proclaimed his innocence.
The subject of the book Merchant of Death and the inspiration for Nicolas Cage’s character in the 2005 movie Lord of War, Bout supplied military-grade weaponry to conflict zones around the world, according to US prosecutors.
In his arrest in Bangkok, US Drug Enforcement Administration informants posed as representatives of the Colombian rebel group Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or Farc.
Russia has said that the case against him was fabricated by US special services.
A federal jury in 2011 found Bout guilty on charges including conspiracy to kill US nationals and officers and conspiring to acquire and use anti-aircraft missiles. He was sentenced in 2012 to 25 years in prison.
Reuters
The Russia-Ukraine war by numbers
STEVEN KUO: SA can learn some lessons from India
Ukraine strikes Russian supply route near Kherson
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
It’s like accusing me of spreading monkeypox, says Russian anti-war protester
The Russia-Ukraine war by numbers
Ukraine strikes Russian supply route near Kherson
Russia hits Google with second multimillion-dollar fine
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.