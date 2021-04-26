Global travel set to resume in 2021, but vaccines are vital

Yet travel companies are betting that this northern hemisphere summer will be a big improvement over last year’s bust. Airlines aim to expand capacity on international flights by a third between now and July, according to data compiled by BloombergNEF (though carriers have consistently laid out ambitious plans only to pare them back because of new travel restrictions).

United Airlines, for instance, is adding new seasonal routes to Athens, Dubrovnik and Reykjavik — places expected to be open to US tourists by mid-year. American Airlines expects to fly more than 90% of its 2019 domestic seat capacity and 80% of international, about double the level in the summer of 2020.

The trend has given a lift to shares in airlines, with Deutsche Lufthansa rising as much as 5% on Monday and IAG, the owner of British Airways, gaining 4.9%. United Airlines advanced 1.2% in pre-market US trading.

With passengers still leery of cramming into coach, business-class seats are becoming a more popular choice for those who decide to fly. As business travel slumped over the past year, carriers reduced fares for the front of the plane, and vacationers are more often choosing them, as much for social-distancing as for free Champagne.

“We’re going to see the emergence of the premium leisure market,” Virgin Atlantic Airways CEO Shai Weiss said on Bloomberg Television. “People have saved a lot of money.”

A gauge of European travel and leisure stocks has gained more than 22% this year on expectations that economies will reopen. Still, traffic is nowhere near normal levels, and the airline industry’s chief lobbying group widened its estimate for losses this year by about a quarter, citing Covid-19 flare-ups and mutations.

One concern is huge queues at borders due to stringent document checks that must be processed by officers, so arriving passengers can’t use the electronic gates installed in recent years. London’s Heathrow Airport is reporting lines at the immigration desks of as long as six hours, and says police have had to be called in to calm travelers furious about the long waits.

By early May, the UK is set to announce its “green list” of countries whose citizens will be allowed in with less stringent quarantine and Covid-19 testing requirements. Airlines have been lobbying for the US to be included on that list, and the governments of the two countries have been discussing a possible travel corridor that would ease restrictions on visitors.

Though the details are still being negotiated, the EU aims to introduce vaccine passes meant to ease travel by June. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, told the New York Times that the EU plans to open its doors to American tourists who have been fully vaccinated.

For travel within the EU, members states will issue “digital green certificates” intended to prove that holders have been vaccinated, recently undergone a negative test, or recovered from the coronavirus. And EU member states may accept vaccination certificates issued by non-EU countries. Greece, for example, allows residents of the US, UK, United Arab Emirates, Israel, and Serbia to visit without a quarantine if they can show they’ve got any of at least nine vaccines.

But Sam Fazeli, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, cautions that whatever systems are implemented must be sufficiently secure to avoid fraud. And more important, increased travel will require relaxed rules from countries on both ends of the journey, as well as any intermediate stops.

“The UK and EU may be happy to open their borders to fully vaccinated people from the US,” Fazeli told Bloomberg Television. “But then the US has to be happy for its citizens to travel to Europe.”

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this, please visit Bloomberg.com