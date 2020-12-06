Iata urges African governments to provide relief to industry

Africa’s air transport industry is set to face another grim year with delays to the region’s economic recovery and further job losses, unless the continent’s governments urgently provide emergency relief to the entire sector.

They need to establish and safeguard a vaccine distribution network, unblock the flow of pledged financial support and systematically implement common Covid-19 testing instead of unnecessary and confusing measures that deter air travel, trade and tourism.

The latest review of the International Air Transport Association (Iata) indicates a more than 90% average drop in air traffic in Africa’s five largest markets (SA, Egypt, Morocco, Ethiopia and Algeria) due to the pandemic, its associated travel restrictions and accompanying economic devastation. Measured by supply, demand and profitability, Africa, which had previously experienced modest growth, has been one of the world’s hardest-hit regions.

In socioeconomic terms the pandemic and recession have jeopardised 3.9-million African jobs supported by air transport and $32bn in contributions to Africa’s combined GDP.

Compared with 2019, this year African airline traffic volumes will have fallen 72%, outpacing the 62.8% contraction in available capacity. Over the same period the entire global market will have experienced a 66.3% fall in demand and a 57.6% reduction in capacity. The continent’s airlines are on course to post a combined $2bn loss for 2020 as revenues have shrunk 64% since last year. The global industry will lose $118.5bn this year.

Looking ahead, the relative lack of cold-chain facilities throughout Africa may delay the distribution of vaccines, which is likely to impede the region’s overall economic and financial recovery. Similarly, there are questions about the ability to secure the vaccine distribution network and supply lines in many parts of the continent, especially as vaccines will initially be seen as a ripe high-value target for criminals and terrorists.