Nasa rover Perseverance nears Mars

The seemingly far-fetched sequence includes a perilous parachute deployment at supersonic speed and a rocket-powered “sky crane” designed to detach from the entry capsule, fly to a safe landing spot and lower the rover on tethers, before zipping off to crash a safe distance away.

The entire process is set to unfold in a heart-pounding interval Nasa engineers half-jokingly refer to as the “seven minutes of terror”.

Because it takes radio waves 11 minutes to travel one way between Mars and Earth, the SUV-sized rover will have already reached the Martian surface — intact or not — by the time its atmospheric entry signal is received at mission control.

Nasa scientists describe Perseverance as the most ambitious of nearly 20 US missions to Mars dating back to a 1965 Mariner fly-by. Larger and packed with more instruments than the four Mars rovers preceding it, the latest mobile robotic probe would build on previous discoveries that the fourth planet from the sun was once warmer, wetter and possibly hospitable to life.

The primary objective of Perseverance’s two-year, $2.7bn endeavour is to search for signs of microbes that may have flourished on Mars 3-billion years ago, about the time life was emerging on Earth.

Scientists hope to find biosignatures embedded in samples of ancient sediments that Perseverance is designed to extract from Martian rock for analysis back on Earth — the first such specimens ever collected by humankind from another planet.

Two future missions are planned to retrieve the samples and return them to Nasa in the next decade.

Perseverance’s payload includes demonstration projects that could help pave the way for eventual human exploration of Mars, including a device to convert the carbon dioxide in Mars’ atmosphere into pure oxygen.

The box-shaped tool is the first built to extract a natural resource of direct use to humans from an extraterrestrial environment, according to Lori Glaze, director of Nasa’s planetary science division. It would prove invaluable for future life support on Mars and for producing rocket propellant to fly astronauts home.

Miniature helicopter

Another experimental prototype carried by Perseverance is a miniature helicopter designed to test the first powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet. If successful, the 1.8kg whirlybird could lead to low-altitude aerial surveillance of distant worlds, JPL officials said.

Should it safely land, Perseverance will have company elsewhere on the red planet. Its immediate predecessor, the rover Curiosity, which landed in 2012 and has far outlived its design life, remains in operation for Nasa, as does the stationary lander InSight, which arrived in November 2018 to study the deep interior of Mars.

The US is hardly alone in its fascination with Mars. Just last week, separate probes launched by the United Arab Emirates and China reached Mars orbit. Nasa has three Mars satellites still in orbit, along with two from the European Space Agency.

